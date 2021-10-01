Munster v Stormers – Preview, Betting, Starting Teams

1,058 total views, 1,058 views today
Munster will want to continue their winning start as they invite DHL Stormers to Limerick in the United Rugby Championship
Munster v Stormers will kick off at 19:35 on Saturday 2nd October in Thomond Park. The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and RTE 2.
This will be the first time the two sides have met in a competitive fixture. Munster’s only defeat in their last six URC matches was a 24-20 home loss to Connacht in the Rainbow Cup. The Irish province’s only loss to South African opposition in the Championship was to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in October 2019.
The Stags won their first game of the new season against the Cell C Sharks with a scoreline of 42-17. The comprehensive victory showcased Johann Van Graan’s provincial team’s strength and energy.
The Stormers have lost their last three URC games and not won outside South Africa since an April 2019 Super Rugby victory over the Rebels.
Last week, the Cape Town club lost 22-18 to Bennetton. The Stormers would have been disappointed to lose to the Italian team and will want to up their game on Saturday.
Vodacom #SuperRugby historic moments:
Jean de Villiers played 105 Vodacom #SuperRugby games for the DHL Stormers between 2004 and 2014, touching down 28 times over the years⚡️#TacklingCancer@vodacomrugga pic.twitter.com/sAjxCie1LQ
— Springboks (@Springboks) June 8, 2020
Munster v Stormers Starting Teams
Munster Rugby
Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Keith Earls, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.
Replacements
Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman, Jack O’Sullivan, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Simon Zebo.
DHL Stormers
Warrick Gelant; Sargeal Peterson, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Mannie Libbok, Stefan Ungerer; Brok Harris, Scarra Ntubeni, Neethling Fouche; Andre Smith, Salmaan Moeret; Nama Xaba, Willie Engelbrecht, Evan Roos.
Replacements
Andre- Hugo Venter, Lyon Lyons, Sazi Sandi, Ernst Van Rhyn, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Tim Swiel, Rikus, Pretorius.
@SimonZebo’s return to #URC set the pulses racing against the #CellCSharks! 🔥
Drop a Like if you want to see Zebo make his 100th appearance off the bench against the #DHLStormers this weekend. 🏉 @Munsterrugby pic.twitter.com/uhIVL1DIcP
— United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) October 1, 2021
Betting
Outright Betting
Munster 1/40
Draw 75/1
DHL Stormers 14/1
Handicap Betting
Munster (-25) 10/11
Draw (-25) 22/1
DHL Stormers (+25) 10/11
Score Prediction
Stormers fans may come to Thomond Park with the hope of causing an upset but is very unlikely. Van Graan has rested some of his players using this game as a chance to decide his strongest side.
Expect this game to end with Munster claiming a bonus point in a ten-plus victory.
“Coach, I got passed 7 minutes!”
RG Snyman to Johann Van Graan just now in the Munster dressing room.
— Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) September 25, 2021
