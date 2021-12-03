Ospreys v Ulster – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

8 total views, 8 views today

Ulster travel to Wales to play Ospreys at the Swansea.com Stadium in round seven of the United Rugby Championship, a week after their interprovincial win over Leinster at the RDS Arena.

Ulster bounced back from a heavy defeat to Connacht to take down the Pro 14 champions and swap opponents with the Westerners this week, as Connacht beat Ospreys last week and now face Leinster on Friday night.

Ospreys are hoping to avoid a third loss of the season after the heavy defeat to Andy Friend’s men, just like Ulster did.

Ulster winger Craig Gilroy is set to make his 200th appearance for the side – he will become their eighth double-centurion on the men’s team if he gets minutes from the bench.

Robert Baloucoune and Bradley Roberts have returned to the starting lineup after spending time with Ireland and Wales respectively for the Autumn Nations Series.

Jack McGrath makes his return to the Ulster side after recovering from injury and is named among the replacements.

Although named on the bench last week versus Leinster, Tom Stewart wasn’t called upon, so could make his senior debut on Saturday as he is selected again in the replacements.

Last week’s try-scorer James Hume will miss out.

Ospreys welcome several members of the side back into the squad after injuries and international duty – Alex Cuthbert and Tomas Francis are among those returning.

Michael Collins (not the revolutionary) starts at 13 after a spell on the sidelines.

Captain Rhys Webb and Stephen Myler will aim to impose themselves on their opponents more than they did last week after strong starts to the season.

Dan McFarland’s men sit joint-top of the table – a bonus-point win could help them claim top ahead of Leinster.

Ospreys, on the other hand, can move into the top four with a victory – albeit, ahead of Munster who have only played five games.

Teams

Ulster

(15-9) Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, Angus Curtis, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney;

(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, Bradley Roberts, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney, David McCann.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Mick Kearney, Marcus Rea, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy.

Ospreys

(15-9) Dan Evans, Alex Cuthbert, Michael Collins, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan, Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (C);

(1-8) Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry, Tomas Francis, Rhys Davies, Bradley Davies, Will Griffiths, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Elvis Taione, Nicky Smith, Tom Botha, Jack Regan, Ethan Roots, Reuben Morgan Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

Odds

Ospreys 11/5

Draw 19/1

Ulster 4/11

Where To Watch

The match will be available to watch live on Premier Sports 2 and URC TV.

