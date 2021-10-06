Outgoing chairman says EPCR working on Club World Cup

By
James Roulston Mooney
-

The outgoing chairman of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), Simon Halliday has said that the organisation is working on introducing a Club World Cup, which would be held every four years.

The plans will see the Club World Cup replace the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages in the years it would be held.

Halliday has also said that the EPCR is working to bring South African sides who are currently playing in the United Rugby Championship into the Champions Cup next year.

For now, the EPCR will use a reduced pool stage and more knockout games after deeming last season’s re-jigged format a success.

Clubs are set to play four pool games in a schedule that starts in December, and then there will be a two-legged round-of-16 tie, a quarter-final, a semi-final and a final for those who progress.

“From this new agreement, we are now working on the participation of the South African provinces and building towards a Club World Cup every four years which would replace the latter stages of the Heineken Champions Cup,” he said in a statement.

“Together with our improved formats, reduced pool matches and more knockout rugby, EPCR is in a great position to grow.

“Our newly formed Board is superbly well-equipped and structured to deliver on this growth and I wish them every success.”

Halliday will leave his role as chairman of the sporting body after six-and-a-half years at the helm.

EPCR is searching for a new chief executive after Vincent Gaillard departed earlier this year after six years as their CEO.

Anthony Lepage is currently in charge on an interim basis having previously worked as the administration and finance director.

