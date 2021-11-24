Parsons among Ireland Women’s squad named for Dubai 7s tournament

2 total views, 2 views today

The Ireland Women’s Sevens squad that will take part in this weekend’s 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series opener in Dubai has been named, and it includes a number of 15s stars.

IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy, has called up four players that were involved in Ireland’s (15s) win over the United States in Dublin earlier this month.

Beibhinn Parsons, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood and Eve Higgins were all part of Adam Griggs’ squad for the November Internationals before leaving to join the Sevens squad for the upcoming tournament.

Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall returns to the setup after spending time with the national rugby union team during their failed World Cup qualification campaign.

Mulhall will lead the Ireland Women as they make a welcome return to World Series action for the first time since Sydney in February 2020.

The uncapped Erin King is set to make her senior Sevens debut in Dubai after being called up following some stand-out performances for Leinster in last summer’s Under-18 Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

Ireland, under the guidance of Eddy and incoming Head Coach, Aiden McNulty, kick off their 2022 campaign against Fiji in Pool B on Friday morning (9.22 am local time/5.22 am Irish time).

Ireland Women then face familiar foes Great Britain (12.34 pm local time/8.34 am Irish time) and Canada (6.07 pm local time/2.07 pm Irish time) in further Pool outings on Friday, before going head-to-head with Russia in their final first-round clash on Saturday (9.44 am local time/5.44 am Irish time).

Commenting ahead of the Dubai 7s, Eddy said: “Both squads are extremely excited to be back on the World Series and Dubai is always a quality tournament and a great experience for the players.

“The teams will be very eager to perform well over the two weekends of competition and get off to a good start for the Series ahead.”

All games are available to watch live on World Rugby’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series website here, while there will be live coverage on the Irish Rugby social media channels.

Ireland Women’s Sevens squad for Dubai

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch RFC/Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar RFC/Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC) (capt)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com