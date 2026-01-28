Bundee Aki Left Out of Ireland Squad as IRFU Investigates Disciplinary Matter

Bundee Aki has not travelled with the Ireland men’s senior squad to Portugal as the IRFU continues an internal investigation into a disciplinary issue involving the Connacht centre.

The IRFU confirmed on Wednesday that Aki’s omission is for disciplinary reasons, following a misconduct complaint raised after Connacht’s recent URC fixture at Dexcom Stadium in Galway. The complaint relates to alleged interactions with match officials, which are currently being examined under the United Rugby Championship’s disciplinary regulations.

In a statement, the IRFU said it “does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials” and reiterated that behaviour falling below the standards expected of players representing Irish rugby will not be condoned. The governing body added that the matter is being investigated internally and that no further comment will be made at this time.

Ulster centre Jude Postlethwaite, who is uncapped at senior international level, has been called into the squad as Aki’s replacement.

Separately, Aki is due to appear before an Independent Disciplinary Committee in relation to the URC complaint. The hearing will consider whether his conduct breached league rules on misconduct, with a decision expected following that process.

Beyond the immediate disciplinary issue, the situation also arrives at a significant point in Aki’s career. The Connacht centre turns 36 in April and is out of central contract with the IRFU at the end of the current season, leaving his long-term future uncertain.

While Aki has been a hugely influential figure for both Connacht and Ireland, competition in the centre has intensified and his role is no longer guaranteed. Younger options are emerging at both provincial and international level, and his minutes are being managed more carefully than in previous seasons.

That context makes Connacht’s next move particularly interesting. Retaining Aki would provide experience, leadership and continuity, but the province must also balance age profile, budget constraints and succession planning. At 36, and no longer a definite starter, any new deal is likely to reflect a more transitional role.

For now, the focus remains on the outcome of the disciplinary process and the IRFU’s internal review. Once those matters conclude, attention will turn to whether Bundee Aki’s time in Galway extends beyond this season — or whether Connacht begin to turn the page on one of the most significant players in their professional history.

