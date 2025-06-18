Caelan Doris injured: how long might he be out, and why is this such a huge blow for Irish rugby?

Sport plays a huge role in Irish society and culture.



This is obvious when observing the most popular sports around the country and the army of passionate fans they attract. The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) highlights this point perfectly and sees masses of fans keeping up with every story.

Football is also very popular around Ireland and sees supporters keen to follow their favourite teams or players. Some fans even choose to get involved with soccer betting and place wagers on games they watch.

Rugby is the latest truly huge sport in Ireland and always has plenty of breaking news to keep fans engaged. Recently, reports of a serious injury to rugby player Caelan Doris made the headlines. But what injury has he sustained, how long might he be out, and why is this such a tragic blow for the national team?

Shoulder injury puts Doris on the sidelines

The recent injury to Caelan Doris made major headlines around the country. It occurred in a Champions Cup semi-final game against Northampton on 3rd May 2025.

Following his departure from that match, Leinster confirmed that his shoulder injury would require surgery. It’s thought that the recovery from this surgery will keep him on the sidelines for four to six months.

Why is this such a major blow for Irish rugby?

It goes without saying that Doris will be a big miss for Leinster, for whom he’s proved to be a pivotal player. His injury is also a disaster for the national Irish team.

Doris is the current captain and provides much-needed leadership to the side during the current the transitional period.

The retirement of experienced stars such as Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Jonny Sexton, for example, has left a big gap in the squad that Doris was helping to fill. His inspirational leadership will be missed by the younger players in the team and the whole side in general.

What else makes Doris a big absence for Ireland?

Some clubs such as Cork are iconic names in Irish rugby and regularly make the headlines. Caelan Doris holds a similar position in Irish rugby and is a big name in the sport nationally. But that’s not all.

Doris has been one of Ireland’s most consistent and effective performers for a while now. He has played 51 times for the national side and scored 45 points over this period. He’s also a fearsome presence in the Irish pack, a very strong ball carrier, and a powerful figure in the Irish scrum. At lineouts, he is especially good at bursting through opposition defensive lines.

It’s clear just what he brings to the team and how much he will be missed. He leaves a massive gap in the side at number eight and there is no ready-made replacement of the same quality to fill in for him.

Which games could he miss for Ireland?

Although a lot will rest on how well he recovers from the injury, it seems that Doris is now a doubt for Ireland’s autumn set of test matches. This includes a run of games against New Zealand, Japan, Australia, and South Africa in November 2025.

This is a very tough set of games for the Ireland team to take on and they need all of their best players firing on all cylinders to be competitive. If Doris does not make it back in time, it will make the challenge even greater.

Injury ends Lions dream for Doris

It’s not just the upcoming games for the Ireland team that this injury has impacted for Doris. He looked set to be named in the British Lions squad for this summer’s tour of Australia, but is now being left out by English rugby union coach Andy Farrell.

Caelan Doris will be missed by Ireland

There’s no question that Caelan Doris is a special player who will be missed by his club side Leinster during the United Rugby Championship (URC) run-in. The Irish national team is also set to feel his absence keenly in the coming months, especially if he doesn’t make it back in time for the Autumn Test Series.