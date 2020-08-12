Gregg names 36-player squad for rescheduled Six Nations games

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Adam Gregg has named his squad for the rescheduled Women’s Six Nations games against Italy and France.

Gregg named a 36-player squad for his team’s remaining games in this year’s Women’s Six Nations Championship. Ireland’s final two games of the tournament were postponed earlier this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ireland will host Italy in their Round 4 fixture on the weekend of 24th October before concluding the Championship with an away trip to France on the weekend of 31st October.

Discussing his squad with Irish Rugby.ie. the Irish Women’s Head Coach said:

“We are picking up where we left off over five months ago. At the outset of this year’s tournament we had clear priorities set. Our aim was to win our three home games and play competitively in our two away games and we felt like we were in a good place before the postponement of the tournament.

“We have stayed connected as a team who trained remotely throughout the lock-down. We have a number of training dates in the schedule ahead of the tournament and it will be good to get together. We have a busy few month ahead of us, and look forward to getting back to playing rugby.”

Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers, which had been due to take place in September, will now be played as a single round-robin tournament on the weekends of 5th, 12th and 19th December 2020.

Ireland will be joined in the tournament by Six Nations rivals Scotland and Italy and the winner of the Women’s Rugby Europe Championship 2020, which will be completed in October.

The winner of the Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers will qualify for Rugby World Cup 2021 and the runner-up will progress to the final qualification tournament next year.

Ireland Women’s Squad, Women’s Six Nations 2020

Backs:

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Ellen Murphy (Blackrock/Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock/ Connacht)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Shannon Touhey (Suttonians/ Connacht)

Hannah Tyrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Forwards:

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feeley (Blackrock/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)

Ireland Fixtures and Results, Women’s Six Nations 2020

Sun, 2nd Feb, Ireland Women 18 v 14 Scotland Women

Sun, 9th Feb, Ireland Women 31 v 12 Wales Women

Sun, 23rd Feb, England Women 27 v 0 Ireland Women

WE 24th October, Ireland Women v Italy Women – TBC

WE 31st October, France Women v Ireland Women- TBC

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com