Heineken Champions Cup – quarter-finals previews

Quarter-finals Stats

• Home clubs have a 76% success rate from the 96 tournament quarter-finals which have been played to date.

• Sunday’s showdown against ASM Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel-Michelin will be Toulouse’s 18th quarter-final appearance and they have never been defeated at this stage of the tournament by another French club.

• The last time Exeter Chiefs and Leinster met was in the 2017/18 pool stage when Leinster won both matches before going on to lift the trophy in Bilbao.

• If selected for the quarter-final matches, Stuart Hogg of defending champions, Exeter Chiefs, and Racing 92’s, Maxime Machenaud, will make their 50th tournament appearances.

• Clermont have played in 10 quarter-finals to date, and of their five defeats, four have been by French clubs – Racing 92 twice, Castres and Toulouse.

• La Rochelle and Sale Sharks, who clash at Stade Marcel Deflandre on Saturday, met twice in last season’s pool stage with the home club winning on each occasion.

• Sale’s one previous quarter-final appearance was in 2006 when they were defeated by Biarritz Olympique.

• Bordeaux-Bègles and Racing 92 will be going head-to-head for the first time in European competition.

• This will be La Rochelle’s first Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at home. In their one previous appearance in 2018, they lost 29-17 at Parc y Scarlets.

