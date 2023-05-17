Ireland 7s Rugby London – Preview, Team, Fixtures, TV details

1,307 total views, 1,307 views today

The Ireland Men’s Sevens squad, sponsored by TritonLake, is gearing up for an exciting finale at the 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in London.

Head Coach James Topping has announced a formidable squad of 13 players, including five new additions, as they aim to make their mark in the tournament. With their sights set on the European Games in June and the opportunity to secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ireland Men are determined to deliver a strong performance on the grand stage of Twickenham.

Leading the team as captain for the eleventh and final stop of the 2023 Series is Harry McNulty, whose leadership and experience will be vital in guiding the squad through the intense competition. The recent additions to the team, Chay Mullins, Matthew McDonald, Hugo Lennox, Dylan O’Grady, and Gavin Mullin, bring a fresh perspective and added depth to the roster following a commendable sixth-place finish in Toulouse.

Currently ranked eighth in the overall World Series standings, Ireland Men are eager to conclude the season on a positive note and continue their momentum as they shift their focus to the European Games in Krakow later in the summer. The upcoming London Sevens will serve as a crucial opportunity for the team to showcase their skills and make a strong impression against formidable opponents.

Drawn in Pool B, Ireland will face tough challenges from Argentina, Fiji, and Japan. Their campaign kicks off on Saturday morning with an intense encounter against the formidable Fijian squad, known for their speed, agility, and flair. The Irish players will need to bring their A-game to overcome this daunting opposition.

Later in the day, Ireland Men will go head-to-head with Japan, a team that has shown great resilience and determination in previous tournaments. This match promises to be an exciting clash of contrasting styles, with Ireland’s physicality pitted against Japan’s tactical prowess.

In their final pool match, Ireland Men will face Argentina, a side known for their fierce competitiveness and skillful play. This encounter will undoubtedly test the Irish players’ abilities and provide a thrilling spectacle for fans.

With the tournament spanning across two days, the final day will feature the playoff matches, where teams will battle it out for their final standings. Ireland Men will be determined to secure a prominent position, showcasing their growth and potential on the world stage.

Rugby enthusiasts can catch all the action from London by tuning into the World Rugby Sevens Series website and app, witnessing the thrilling battles, breathtaking tries, and electrifying moments of the tournament.

As the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad takes to the field at Twickenham, they carry the hopes and expectations of a nation. With a blend of experience, fresh talent, and unwavering determination, they aim to leave an indelible mark on the London Sevens and pave the way for a successful campaign at the European Games

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Matthew McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne FC/IQ Rugby)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)

Sean Galvin (Lansdowne FC)

Ireland Men’s Sevens Schedule:

Saturday, May 20 –



Ireland Men v Fiji – 10.23am

Ireland Men v Japan – 1.31pm

Ireland Men v Argentina – 5.35pm

Sunday, May 21 –

Play-off matches.

