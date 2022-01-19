Ireland Rugby 2022 Six Nations – Squad, Team News & Fixtures

Six Nations 2022 Fixtures Ireland

Andy Farrell will name his Ireland Six Nations 2022 squad at 4 pm with not many surprises and mostly the same squad as the November internationals.

Kieran Marmion, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Stuart McCloskey, and Shane Daly all look set not to make the squad with Andy Farrell seemingly not caring about current form.

Ireland Six Nations Squad Prediction

Backs (18)

Bundee Aki (Connacht)
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)
Harry Byrne (Leinster)
Jack Carty (Connacht)
Craig Casey (Munster)
Andrew Conway (Munster)
Keith Earls (Munster)
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)
James Hume (Ulster)
Hugo Keenan (Leinster)
Jordan Larmour (Leinster)
James Lowe (Leinster)
Mike Lowry (Ulster)
Conor Murray (Munster)
Garry Ringrose (Leinster)
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster)

Forwards (19)

Ryan Baird (Leinster)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster)
Jack Conan (Leinster)
Caelan Doris (Leinster)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)
Gavin Coombes (Munster)
Cian Healy (Leinster)
Iain Henderson (Ulster)
Rob Herring (Ulster)
Rónan Kelleher (Leinster)
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)
Peter O’Mahony (Munster)
Tom O’Toole (Ulster)
Andrew Porter (Leinster)
James Ryan (Leinster)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster)
Nick Timoney (Ulster)
Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

 

 

Team News

James Ryan, originally named as Captain for Leinsters game against Montpellier, was removed from the line-up after picking up a hamstring injury in the captain’s run. He will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his involvement.

Tadhg Furlong (calf) and Jordan Larmour (dead leg) picked up knocks during the game and will also be monitored further ahead of the trip to Bath.

 

