Ireland Rugby • Nations Championship Farrell names Ireland squad for November Tests Jamie Benson and James McNabney receive their first senior call-ups as Dan Sheehan is named captain for the Nations Championship.

36 Players 2 Uncapped 3 Home games

Andy Farrell has named two uncapped players in his 36-man Ireland squad for November’s Nations Championship fixtures, with Ulster duo Jamie Benson and James McNabney earning their first senior call-ups.

Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland for the three home matches against Argentina, Fiji and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

The squad also includes the returning Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Mack Hansen and Tommy O’Brien, while scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park

is included.

Ireland begin their November campaign against Argentina on Friday, 6 November, before facing Fiji and South Africa on successive

Saturdays. The Nations Championship Finals Weekend follows at Allianz Stadium in London.

First senior call-ups for Ulster duo

Benson and McNabney are the only uncapped players in Farrell’s squad, with their selection bringing Ulster’s representation to nine players.

Benson gives Farrell another option at out-half, while McNabney joins a back row that includes Ryan Baird, Cian Prendergast, Sean Jansen,

Nick Timoney and Josh van der Flier.

McNabney’s call-up is a welcome development for the back-row forward after he missed the whole of last season with an ACL injury.

The new faces Jamie Benson and James McNabney are the two uncapped players

included in Andy Farrell’s 36-man squad.

Gibson-Park included as four return

The inclusion of Gibson-Park will be a boost for Ireland, with the Leinster scrum-half joined by Craig Casey and Nathan Doak among the

number nine options.

Porter, Baird, Hansen and Tommy O’Brien return to the squad after missing the summer tour.

Six players from that tour are absent: Jack Conan, Jeremy Loughman, Cormac Izuchukwu, Bryn Ward, Zac Ward and Harry Byrne. Conan,

Bryn Ward and Byrne are among the players who were not considered because of injury.

Jack Boyle, Jack Crowley, Caelan Doris, Iain Henderson, Paddy McCarthy and Calvin Nash were also unavailable through injury.

The provincial picture Ireland squad by province Leinster provide half of the squad, with all four provinces represented. 17 Leinster 9 Ulster 8 Connacht 2 Munster

Leinster

17 PLAYERS Ryan Baird, Thomas Clarkson, Tadhg Furlong,Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Rónan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Andrew Porter, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan (captain), Josh van der Flier.

Ulster

9 PLAYERS Robert Baloucoune, Jamie Benson*, Nathan Doak, Stuart McCloskey,

James McNabney*, Tom O’Toole, Tom Stewart, Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney.

Connacht

8 PLAYERS Bundee Aki, Billy Bohan, Mack Hansen, Sam Illo, Sean Jansen,

Darragh Murray, Cian Prendergast, Ciarán Frawley,

Munster

2 PLAYERS Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey.

* Uncapped player.

Ireland’s November fixtures

All three matches take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Kick-off times are Irish time.

Friday, 6 November Ireland v Argentina Aviva Stadium, Dublin • 8.10pm

Saturday, 14 November Ireland v Fiji Aviva Stadium, Dublin • 8.10pm

Saturday, 21 November Ireland v South Africa Aviva Stadium, Dublin • 4.40pm

Tickets and TV: The South Africa fixture is sold

out. Tickets for the Argentina and Fiji matches are on general sale

through Ticketmaster. The Nations Championship will be broadcast

live on Virgin Media and ITV.

Ireland’s final match of the competition will take place at the Nations Championship Finals Weekend in London the following week.