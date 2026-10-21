Barcelona File UEFA Complaint Over PSG’s “Chainsaw Massacre” Tifo

FC Barcelona have formally escalated a complaint to UEFA following a provocative display by Paris Saint-Germain supporters during their high-stakes UEFA Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes.

The controversy centers around a large tifo and banner unfurled by the home fans before kick-off, which carried the slogan ‘Massacre, Parisien style’. The display featured a masked individual wearing a PSG jersey wielding a chainsaw to slice through the Barcelona crest, complete with pyrotechnics that simulated flying sparks as the blade made contact.

Match Delegate Notified

According to sources close to the Catalan giants, club officials wasted no time addressing the hostile environment. In addition to the graphic banner, Barcelona representatives formally reported several offensive chants directed from the stands to UEFA’s match delegate.

As of publishing, European football’s governing body has declined to comment on the matter.

Costly Victory for PSG

While the atmosphere in the stands was fiercely contested, the action on the pitch proved equally dramatic. Barcelona twice fought back from a deficit to level the score at 2-2 with just 11 minutes remaining. However, the reigning European champions ultimately secured a 4-2 victory courtesy of late goals from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz.

Despite the win, the fixture came at an immense physical cost for Paris Saint-Germain:

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: The star Georgian winger twisted his right knee just before the hour mark and requires surgery. The devastating blow will likely sideline the Ballon d’Or nominee for at least six months, effectively ending his season.

The star Georgian winger twisted his right knee just before the hour mark and requires surgery. The devastating blow will likely sideline the Ballon d’Or nominee for at least six months, effectively ending his season. Ousmane Dembele: The reigning Ballon d’Or winner limped off in just the 19th minute due to a thigh injury.

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner limped off in just the 19th minute due to a thigh injury. Marquinhos: The defensive stalwart was also forced to exit the match early with a similar thigh problem.

The victory keeps PSG at the summit of the Champions League standings with a flawless record of three wins from three games, though they will now have to navigate the remainder of their title defense without some of their most influential players.

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