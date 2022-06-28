Ireland Team Named to Play Māori All Blacks in Hamilton

4,001 total views, 4,001 views today

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has announced the Ireland side that will play against the Māori All Blacks in the opening fixture of the Summer Tour of New Zealand.



Bundee Aki will captain the team as the two sides face off for the first time since 2010. Bundee returns to Hamilton the home of the Chiefs, the team he won a Super Rugby title with in 2013.



The backline features Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley at half-back, Bundee is joined in the centre by James Hume while the back three sees Jordan Larmour and Keith Earls on the wings with Jimmy O’Brien at fullback.



Jeremy Loughman, Dave Heffernan and Tom Toole make up the front row with Kieran Treadwell and Joe McCarthy at lock. Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes are named in the backrow.



The replacements are Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Michael Lowry.



The game will be broadcast live on SKY SPORTS and RTE Radio.



Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday 29th June, 2022

KO: 8.05am Irish Time



15. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

13. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 37 caps captain

11. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps

10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps



1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

2. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped

5. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 5 caps

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps



Replacements

16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 20 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 116 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 23 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 27 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 96 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 32 caps

23. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap