Aviva Stadium to Host Majority of Leinster Home Games in 2025/26 – Season Tickets from €115

Leinster Rugby has today announced Season Ticket details for the 2025/26 campaign, confirming that the Aviva Stadium will remain the primary venue for home fixtures in the BKT United Rugby Championship and the Investec Champions Cup. Croke Park will also be available to host additional high-capacity matches when required.

As part of a broader communication to Season Ticket Holders, the following key updates were confirmed:

The RDS Arena will reopen at the beginning of the 2026/27 season with an increased capacity of over 20,000 .

Why the Aviva Stadium Remains the Home Base for Now

Matthew Dowling, Leinster Rugby’s Chief Commercial Officer, explained the decision:

“While the RDS Arena will be available from August 2025, we’d only be able to operate at a reduced capacity—not enough to accommodate our full Season Ticket base. We’ve grown from 12,248 Season Ticket Holders at the RDS to over 15,000 at the Aviva. The aim is to include as many supporters as possible at every game.”

He continued:

“We don’t want to disenfranchise any of our Season Ticket Holders—whether they’ve been with us for 12 years or just joined—so we’ve decided to wait until the new-look RDS Arena is fully complete before moving back.”

Ticket Pricing and Supporter Engagement

Dowling said pricing decisions were made following supporter feedback through the annual Leinster Listener survey and discussions with the Official Leinster Supporters Club (OLSC).

“We’ve extended the renewal window, retained entry-level pricing for adults and juniors, and kept the family-of-five and student ticket options that were well received. Unfortunately, operational costs have increased, and after holding prices steady for over six years, we’ve had to implement a modest average increase of under 4%—but junior prices remain untouched.”

He reaffirmed that Leinster Rugby is a not-for-profit organisation:

“All revenue is reinvested—whether it’s supporting over 39,000 registered players across our 12 counties or funding the pathway from grassroots to the professional game.”

The Road Back to the RDS Arena

Looking ahead, Dowling outlined plans for the transition back to the redeveloped RDS Arena in 2026/27:

“The new stadium will have capacity for over 20,000 and promises a brilliant match day experience. Our priority will be the supporters who were with us before the move to Aviva. We’ve engaged a world-renowned consultancy to manage this return and ensure fairness for newer fans too.”

He also expressed gratitude to key partners for their ongoing support:

“We’re thankful to the RDS, IRFU, FAI, Aviva Stadium, and the GAA for their help in managing our home fixtures this season and next.”

Season Ticket Benefits

In addition to access to all home URC and EPCR fixtures, Season Tickets will include:

Admission to all home Leinster Rugby Women’s games .

. Access to Leinster Rugby ‘A’ matches in the new interprovincial series (excluding play-offs).

Key Dates for Season Ticket Holders

Renewal window: Friday, 14 March – Friday, 4 April 2025

Friday, 14 March – Friday, 4 April 2025 Seat relocation option: Tuesday, 8 April 2025

Tuesday, 8 April 2025 Waiting list sales: Thursday, 17 April 2025

Thursday, 17 April 2025 General public sale: Wednesday, 23 April 2025

A Strong Season On and Off the Pitch

Dowling concluded with a reflection on what has been a standout season so far:

“The Aviva and Croke Park have been brilliant hosts. We’ve averaged over 37,000 supporters at home games. Tania Rosser’s squad kicked off the season with an interpro title and a record crowd at Energia Park. Leo Cullen’s team has continued that momentum and remains unbeaten across both the URC and the Investec Champions Cup.”

“With a return to the RDS Arena on the horizon, this is a hugely exciting time for Leinster Rugby—and we can’t wait to share that journey with our supporters.”

The Season Ticket renewal window opens on Friday, 14 March 2025, with general sale starting Wednesday, 23 April 2025.