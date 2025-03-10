HomeNewsMajborough faces 4 rivals in Grade 1 Arkle Novices' Chase
NewsRacingRacing irish

Majborough faces 4 rivals in Grade 1 Arkle Novices’ Chase

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
3
Majborough, after winning the Grade 1 Goffs Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown last month. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.
Majborough’s task has been made much easier in the Arkle Novices’ Chase due to the absence through injury of Sir Gino.

The J.P. McManus-owned son of Capital Stud’s Martinborough won last season’s Triumph Hurdle, but returns this year as a novice chaser.

A win in a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse was soon followed up with success in the Grade 1 Goffs Arkle Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Race iQ information shows that Majborough is a better chaser than hurdler. His Jump Index over the smaller obstacles last season was 7.7, while his overall Jump Index over fences to date is 9.0 out of 10.

Jockey Mark Walsh will hope to maintain the good recent record of trainer Willie Mullins in the My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase. The Closutton wins in the last two years, with Gaelic Warrior in 2024 and El Fabiolo in 2023, were both ridden by Paul Townend.

Touch Me Not, trained by Gordon Elliott for Gigginstown House Stud, was 9 lengths behind  Majborough at Leopardstown last month.

Irish-based handlers have tasted success in this race 7 of the last 10 years, with Henry de Bromhead (Put The Kettle On in 2020) adding to Mullins’ six victories.

2:00pm My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y

1 Jango Baie (FR) 6 11 7 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
2 L’Eau du Sud (FR) ts 7 11 7 GMasonJHalesLHalesPHogarthSirAFerguson Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
3 Majborough (FR) 5 11 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Mark Walsh
4 Touch Me Not (IRE) 6 11 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Jack Kennedy
5 Only By Night (IRE) 7 11 0 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell Keith Donoghue

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Aviva Stadium to Host Majority of Leinster Home Games in 2025/26 – Season Tickets from €115
Next article
Can Brighterdaysahead become 7th mare to win Champion Hurdle?
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie