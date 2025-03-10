Majborough faces 4 rivals in Grade 1 Arkle Novices’ Chase

Majborough’s task has been made much easier in the Arkle Novices’ Chase due to the absence through injury of Sir Gino.

The J.P. McManus-owned son of Capital Stud’s Martinborough won last season’s Triumph Hurdle, but returns this year as a novice chaser.

A win in a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse was soon followed up with success in the Grade 1 Goffs Arkle Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Race iQ information shows that Majborough is a better chaser than hurdler. His Jump Index over the smaller obstacles last season was 7.7, while his overall Jump Index over fences to date is 9.0 out of 10.

Jockey Mark Walsh will hope to maintain the good recent record of trainer Willie Mullins in the My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase. The Closutton wins in the last two years, with Gaelic Warrior in 2024 and El Fabiolo in 2023, were both ridden by Paul Townend.

Touch Me Not, trained by Gordon Elliott for Gigginstown House Stud, was 9 lengths behind Majborough at Leopardstown last month.

Irish-based handlers have tasted success in this race 7 of the last 10 years, with Henry de Bromhead (Put The Kettle On in 2020) adding to Mullins’ six victories.

2:00pm My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y

1 Jango Baie (FR) 6 11 7 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville

2 L’Eau du Sud (FR) ts 7 11 7 GMasonJHalesLHalesPHogarthSirAFerguson Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

3 Majborough (FR) 5 11 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Mark Walsh

4 Touch Me Not (IRE) 6 11 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Jack Kennedy

5 Only By Night (IRE) 7 11 0 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell Keith Donoghue

