Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup Game to be Replayed

Following a meeting of the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee yesterday afternoon, it has been decided that the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup first round game between Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College will be replayed on Monday, 20 February in Energia Park.

The decision to replay the fixture follows an independent submission, unrelated to either school, that Clongowes Wood College fielded an ineligible player during their first round 17-15 win over Terenure College in contravention of Regulation 8.6 of the Leinster Rugby Games Master’s Handbook and Schools Competition Regulations.

On the evidence available, it has been decided by the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee, to replay the game next Monday.

Details of the replay will be confirmed in the next few days and the winner of the game will face St Michael’s College in the second round of the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup on a date also to be confirmed.

