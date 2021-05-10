Leo Cullen Issues Injury Update on Jack Conan

Head Coach Leo Cullen has issued injury updates ahead of Friday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup game against Ulster Rugby at the RDS Arena (Kick Off: 8.15pm – live on Eir Sport & RTÉ Radio).

Injury Update – Available for Selection:

Jimmy O’Brien: has returned to full training after recovering from his hamstring injury

Caelan Doris: is due to return to full training this week after recovering from a minor calf issue

Injury Update – Further Assessment Required:

Jamison Gibson-Park: still being managed with a hamstring injury and will be further assessed this week ahead of selection

Jack Conan: went off for a Head Injury Assessment against Connacht Rugby and will follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols this week

Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:

Ciarán Frawley: injured his shoulder and his hamstring against Connacht Rugby and will be unavailable for selection this week

No New Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:

Rhys Ruddock (calf), Harry Byrne (hamstring), Johnny Sexton (concussion), Will Connors (knee), Jack Dunne (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee)

