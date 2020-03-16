We have a list of the sports events that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus plus other events that affect Irish athletes abroad.
16 March:
- CRICKET: Pakistan and Bangladesh postpone a one-day international and a Test match, scheduled for early April.
- FOOTBALL: The final six rounds of the Australian A-League season is to be played behind closed doors.
15 March:
- BOXING: Olympic qualifiers in London, which will run until 24 March, moved behind closed doors.
- CYCLING: International Cycling Union suspends all events until at least 3 April.
- FOOTBALL: Five Valencia players and staff are “in good health” after testing positive for coronavirus.
- FOOTBALL: Swiss Football Association president Dominique Blanc tests positive for coronavirus.
- FOOTBALL: Boreham Wood’s National League home match against Halifax on Tuesday is called off.
- FOOTBALL: Mexico’s Liga MX is suspended.
- FOOTBALL: Brazilian Football Confederation suspends all national competitions until further notice.
- FORMULA 1: Ferrari shuts down production of Formula 1 and road car factories.
- MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC London, scheduled to take place on Saturday 21 March, will be moved out of the UK.
- NETBALL: The Netball Superleague season is suspended until further notice.
- OLYMPICS: The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games flame handover in Athens next week will be done behind closed doors because of coronavirus concerns.
- RUGBY UNION: England’s Premiership is set to announce a postponement to the league season – and European competitions will also be suspended.
14 March:
- ATHLETICS: The Edinburgh Marathon, scheduled to take place on Sunday, 24 May, is postponed with organisers aiming to announce a new date on Monday.
- BOXING: The World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final – and IBF world title bout – in Riga between Latvia’s Mairis Briedis and Cuba’s Yuniel Dorticos, scheduled for 21 March, is moved to 16 May.
- CRICKET: The final two Australia v New Zealand one-day internationals of the series, as well as three Twenty20 matches between the teams, due to start on 24 March, are postponed.
- CURLING: The LGT World Men’s Curling Championship 2020 in Glasgow is cancelled.
- CYCLING: The Tour of Flanders, scheduled to take place on 5 April, is postponed.
- FOOTBALL: Morocco’s football federation suspends all football activity in the country until further notice.
- FOOTBALL: Five of Saturday’s 11 National League games are called off, despite the league’s board allowing fixtures in its three divisions to go ahead as planned.
- FOOTBALL: Barnet’s squad goes into self-isolation after four members of staff show signs of coronavirus. Tuesday’s National League match against Barrow is postponed.
- FOOTBALL: The international friendly between Germany and Italy, scheduled to take place in Nuremberg, Germany on 31 March, is cancelled.
- FOOTBALL: On-loan Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone is one of two more players at Fiorentina to test positive for coronavirus.
- HORSE RACING: Enhanced hygiene measures used at jump racing’s Cheltenham Festival are extended to all racecourses as the sport continues to hold fixtures.
- MOTORSPORT: World Rally Championship event in Mexico concludes a day early due to flight disruption.
- MOTORSPORT: The Cookstown 100 is postponed, with new provisional dates of 11 and 12 September subject to approval from the relevant authorities.
- NETBALL: Loughborough Lightning’s Superleague game against Saracens Mavericks on Monday, 16 March will be played behind closed doors.
- RUGBY UNION: All forms of rugby, including training, are suspended in Wales from 18:00 GMT on Saturday, 14 March up to and including Monday, 30 March.
- RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby, the southern hemisphere club competition, is suspended after this weekend’s matches.
- TRIATHLON: The International Triathlon Union suspends all competition until 30 April shortly after Britain’s Vicky Holland wins the Mooloolaba World Cup event in Australia.
13 March:
- ATHLETICS: London Marathon – scheduled for 26 April – is postponed and rearranged for 4 October. The Manchester Marathon, scheduled for 5 April, is also postponed.
- BADMINTON: All BWF World Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments are suspended from 16 March until 12 April.
- CRICKET: England’s Test series against Sri Lanka postponed.
- CRICKET: India’s one-day international series with South Africa postponed.
- CRICKET: Pakistan Super League play-offs condensed, while some overseas players fly home.
- CRICKET: Indian Premier League’s start delayed from 29 March until 15 April.
- CRICKET: Scotland’s one-day international series against USA & UAE postponed.
- CRICKET: Champion County game between MCC and Essex cancelled.
- CRICKET: Hampshire, Kent, Warwickshire and Yorkshire curtail pre-season tours.
- CYCLING: May’s Giro D’Italia, which was due to begin in Hungary, is postponed.
- CYCLING: The Six Day Manchester – scheduled to be held this weekend – will not take place.
- CYCLING: ASO says the final stage of the Paris-Nice race is cancelled, so Saturday’s stage will be the last.
- DARTS: The Professional Darts Corporation reschedules its double-header in Rotterdam, which had been due to take place on 25-26 March, for 9-10 September. The semi-finals and finals of the tournament will take place on the second of those nights in the Dutch city.
- FOOTBALL: The Football Association, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship collectively agree to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.
- FOOTBALL: The remainder of the Scottish football season is postponed indefinitely.
- FOOTBALL: Domestic football at all levels in Wales is suspended until at least 4 April due to coronavirus.
- FOOTBALL: The men’s and women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, scheduled for 25-31 March, are postponed.
- FOOTBALL: Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four first-team staff self-isolate after showing symptoms of the virus.
- FOOTBALL: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus and Chelsea men’s team squad are self-isolating.
- FOOTBALL: Everton’s first-team squad and coaching staff self-isolate after a first-team player shows symptoms of the virus.
- FOOTBALL: Uefa suspends all football competitions due to be played on 17 and 18 March.
- FOOTBALL: French football’s governing body suspends all Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches.
- FORMULA 1: The start of the season is suspended with the Bahrain and Vietnam Grands Prix, due to be held in March and April, called off.
- GOLF: The Masters, scheduled to start on 9 April, is postponed.
- GOLF: The Players Championship in Florida is cancelled after one round, with PGA Tour suspending all play until 2 April.
- GYMNASTICS: The Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, has been cancelled.
- HOCKEY: All Pro League matches scheduled to take place before 15 April are called off by the International Hockey Federation.
- ICE HOCKEY: Elite League cancels all matches with immediate effect.
- MOTORSPORT: Formula E is suspended for two months, affecting races in Paris, Seoul and Jakarta.
- RUGBY LEAGUE: Leeds Rhinos postpone the Super League game against Catalans Dragons on Saturday after a player shows symptoms of coronavirus.
- RUGBY UNION: French rugby federation suspends all competitions until further notice.
- RUGBY UNION: Saturday’s Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland is postponed.
- RUGBY UNION: Sunday’s Premiership Cup final between Sale and Harlequins is off.
- SQUASH: PSA tour suspended until end of April.
12 March:
- ALL SPORT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government is considering banning sporting fixtures but it will not happen immediately.
- BASEBALL: Start of MLB season delayed by at least two weeks and spring training games cancelled.
- BASKETBALL: NBA is suspended until further notice after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus.
- BASKETBALL: International Basketball Federation suspends all competitions from 13 March.
- BASKETBALL: Euroleague Basketball competitions suspended.
- CRICKET: Australia’s men to play their three one-day internationals against New Zealand behind closed doors
- CRICKET: Australia women’s team will not travel to South Africa for scheduled limited-overs series.
- CURLING: The World Women’s Curling Championship, due to take place between 14 and 22 March, is cancelled.
- DARTS: The Professional Darts Corporation cancels the Premier League double-header in Rotterdam on 25-26 March.
- GOLF: The PGA Tour bans spectators from attending tournaments through to April 5, starting with Friday’s second round of the Players Championship.
- The GAA, FAI and IRFU have taken the unprecedented step of suspending all games for a two-week period in response to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.
- FOOTBALL: Uefa calls emergency meeting for Tuesday at which possibility of postponing Euro 2020 by one year will be discussed.
- FOOTBALL: Conmebol qualifiers, including Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, scheduled to take place between 23-31 March for the 2022 World Cup, are postponed.
- FOOTBALL: The Premier League announces it will hold an “emergency club meeting” on Friday to discuss future fixtures.
- FOOTBALL: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus and Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Brighton is postponed.
- FOOTBALL: Second leg of Manchester City’s last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid, scheduled for Tuesday 17 March, is postponed after Real first team quarantined. A Real Madrid basketball player, who shares training facilities with La Liga club, tests positive for the virus.
- FOOTBALL: Spanish top flight La Liga is suspended for at least next two rounds of matches.
- FOOTBALL: MLS suspends matches for 30 days.
- FOOTBALL: Danish Football Association cancels all football activities in the country for two weeks.
- FOOTBALL: Bosnia-Herzegovina request Uefa postpones the home Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland on 26 March.
- FOOTBALL: Three Leicester players self-isolating after showing symptoms of coronavirus.
- FOOTBALL: Juventus announce 121 members of staff, including players, are self-isolating after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.
- FOOTBALL: Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini tests positive for coronavirus.
- FOOTBALL: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating after one of his family members is taken ill showing signs of coronavirus.
- FORMULA 1: This weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix is called off. News follows McLaren team member testing positive for coronavirus.
- GOLF: Next three tournaments on the LPGA Tour postponed, including first major of the season.
- ICE HOCKEY: NHL season in the US and Canada is suspended.
- ICE HOCKEY: Great Britain’s two matches with Poland, due to take place on 17 and 18 April, are cancelled.
- RUGBY UNION: Pro14 suspended indefinitely.
- TENNIS: ATP suspended for six weeks.
- TENNIS: Miami Open, starting on 23 March, is cancelled.
- TENNIS: No professional tennis tournaments to be played anywhere in the world until at least 20 April.
11 March:
- ALL SPORT: Argentina cancels all international sporting events due to be held in the country in March. The South American Swimming Championships, World Cup fencing events, Olympic boxing qualifiers and athletics are affected.
- BASKETBALL: NBA match between Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets to be played behind closed doors in San Francisco.
- BASKETBALL: The NCAA college basketball tournament, known as March Madness, taking places in various cities across the USA, to be closed to paying spectators.
- CRICKET: Somerset, Surrey and Worcestershire cancel pre-season trips to the United Arab Emirates
- DARTS: The cancelled European Darts Open in Leverkusen in Germany is replaced by a Players Championship weekend in Milton Keynes on 28-29 March.
- FOOTBALL: Manchester City’s Premier League match with Arsenal on 11 March is postponed as a “precautionary measure” – and several Gunners players put into self-isolation.
- FOOTBALL: Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for virus.
- FOOTBALL: The Europa League ties between Sevilla and Roma in Spain and Inter Milan’s match against Getafe on 12 March are postponed.
- FOOTBALL: Rangers’ Europa League game at Bayer Leverkusen on 19 March and the Eintracht Frankfurt-Basel tie on 12 March in the same competition to be played behind closed doors.
- FOOTBALL: Seattle Sounders against FC Dallas on 21 March in the MLS is postponed.
- FOOTBALL: Four-team tournament in Qatar from 26-30 March involving Belgium, Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland is cancelled.
- FOOTBALL: French League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Lyon on 4 April is postponed.
- FOOTBALL: Spanish Cup final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad in Seville on 18 April is postponed.
- FOOTBALL: Timo Hubers, who plays for German second tier side Hannover, tests positive for coronavirus.
- FORMULA 1: Two members of the Haas Formula 1 team and one from McLaren are in self-isolation after being tested for coronavirus at the Australian Grand Prix.
- GOLF: European Tour event Hero Indian Open, due to take place from March 19-22, is postponed. The Czech Masters, scheduled from August 20-23 is cancelled, along with two tournaments in the Czech Republic in May, and one in Slovakia in July on the secondary Challenge Tour.
- GYMNASTICS: The International Gymnastics Federation postpones three World Cup competitions until June.
- ICE SKATING: The World Figure Skating Championships, scheduled to take place in for Montreal from 16-22 March, are cancelled.
- MOTORSPORT: World Superbike organisers say the Spanish round of the series, scheduled for 27-29 March, is postponed until 23-25 October.
- MOTORSPORT: Formula E race in Jakarta on 6 June is cancelled. It is the third race this season to be postponed.
- TAEKWONDO: The European Senior Championships in Zagreb from 7-10 May are postponed, along with the European Olympic and Para-taekwondo qualification event, which is due to take place in April in Moscow.
- TENNIS: The Fed Cup finals in Budapest from 14-18 April and other Fed Cup play-offs ties on the weekend of 17 and 18 April are postponed.
10 March:
- FOOTBALL: The Italian football federation (FIGC) says the Serie A season may not finish because of the coronavirus outbreak, with alternative options including staging play-offs, not having a champion for 2019-20, or declaring the current standings final.
- FOOTBALL: Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 second leg at Bayern Munich on 18 March will be played behind closed doors.
- FOOTBALL: Nottingham Forest confirm owner Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus.
- FOOTBALL: Manchester United’s Europa League last-16 first leg at Austrian side LASK on 12 March to be played behind closed doors.
- FOOTBALL: The Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on 26 March will be played behind closed doors.
- FOOTBALL: Matches in the top two divisions in Spain and France to be played behind closed doors for at least the next two weeks.
- FOOTBALL: Barcelona’s Champions League game against Napoli on 18 March will be played behind closed doors at the Nou Camp.
- FOOTBALL: Borussia Monchengladbach’s Bundesliga game against Cologne on Wednesday to be played behind closed doors, as will five of nine matches in the league at the weekend.
- FOOTBALL: Poland’s top-flight the Ekstraklasa to be played behind closed doors until further notice.
- FOOTBALL: Japan’s J League is suspended until at least 3 April having initially postponed matches until 18 March.
- ROWING: Two World Rowing Cups, the European Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta and the final Paralympic Qualification Regatta, all due to be held in Italy between 10 April-May 10, are cancelled.
- RUGBY LEAGUE: Saturday’s Super League game between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos will take place behind closed doors.
- TABLE TENNIS: International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) says April’s ITTF World Tour Japan Open is postponed. It hopes to hold the event later in 2020.
- WINTER SPORT: GB Alpine Championships 2020, which were due to be held in Tignes, France between 29 March and 10 April, are cancelled
9 March:
- ALL SPORT: All sport at all levels in Italy to be suspended until at least 3 April, the country’s prime minister announces.
- ALL SPORT: The government says there is ‘no rationale’ for cancelling sport events in the UK.
- BASEBALL: Japanese officials postpone the start of the professional baseball league season, scheduled for 20 March.
- BOXING: Francesco Patera vs Devis Boschiero, due to take place on 27 March in Verona, Italy, for the vacant interim WBA world lightweight title is postponed.
- CRICKET: Lancashire call off pre-season trips to Dubai and South Africa
- CYCLING: Organisers of the Paris-Nice race say the event will now be ‘behind closed doors’.
- FOOTBALL: Olympiakos v Wolves and Sevilla v Roma in the Europa League, scheduled to be played on 12 March, will take place behind closed doors.
- FOOTBALL: The Romanian Football Federation announces all league matches will be played behind closed doors until further notice and ticket sales for the 2021 European Under-21 Championship qualifier between Romania and Denmark on 31 March are suspended.
- FOOTBALL: The Asian qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup in 2022, due to be played on 23-31 March and 1-9 June, are postponed.
- FOOTBALL: Paris St-Germain’s Champions League last-16 match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors.
- JUDO: The International Judo Federation says all World Judo Tour events are cancelled until the end of April.
- RUGBY UNION: The Six Nations match between France and Ireland, scheduled for 14 March, is postponed.
- RUGBY UNION: The Women’s Six Nations fixture between Wales and Scotland is postponed after a Scottish player tests positive for the virus.
- SNOOKER: The attendance in the arena for the Gibraltar Open, which starts on 11 March, is limited to 100 people as a precautionary measure.
- TENNIS: Indian Wells, a combined ATP and WTA event which is one of the most prestigious tournaments outside of the Grand Slams, is cancelled two days before the main draw matches are due to start.
- WINTER SPORT: The Italian Winters Sports Federation suspends all sporting activity across its disciplines, including skiing, snowboarding and biathlon.
8 March
- ALL SPORT: The Greek government announces all professional sports events for the next two weeks will be played without spectators.
- FOOTBALL: Uefa bans pre-match handshakes between players and officials in all its competitions until further notice.
- FOOTBALL: All Bulgarian league matches over next two rounds will be played behind closed doors and all sporting events in the Pleven and Gabrovo regions of the country are postponed.
- FORMULA 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix from 20-22 March will be held behind closed doors.
7 March
- ATHLETICS: The Barcelona Marathon, which was scheduled for 15 March, is postponed until 25 October.
- ICE HOCKEY: The 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship, due to be held in Canada between 31 March and 10 April, is cancelled.
6 March
- ALL SPORT: Saudi Arabia suspends public attendance at all sports events starting on 7 March.
- ATHLETICS: The World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, which were to be held on 29 March, are postponed until 17 October.
- CYCLING: One-day classic Milan-San Remo, scheduled for 21 March, is postponed.
- FOOTBALL: Paris St-Germain’s league fixture at Strasbourg is postponed.
- FORMULA E: The Rome E-Prix, scheduled for 4 April, is postponed.
- GOLF: The European Tour’s Kenya Open, due to take place between 12-15 March, is postponed.
- GYMNASTICS: The Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha, Qatar, between 18-21 March will be held behind closed doors.
- RUGBY UNION: Scotland Women’s Six Nations match with France is postponed after a home player contracts coronavirus.
- SKIING: The Alpine Skiing World Cup finals, scheduled for 18-22 March in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, are cancelled.