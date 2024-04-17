Predicted Final URC table and quarter-finals 2023/24

Predicted results and final URC table, along with quarterfinal line up and Champions Cup 2024/25 qualifiers.
Gonna be some huge games with one win maybe moving from 11th to 8th, also score difference could decide H Cup places.
(1) Leinster – Lions (1), Stormers (1), Ospreys (5), Ulster (5), Connacht (5)
– 71pts
(2) Bulls – Munster (5), Ospreys (5), Glasgow (5), Bennetton (5), Sharks (5)
– 70pts
(3) Glasgow – Sharks (5), Zebre (5), Bulls (0), Lions (1), Zebre (5)
– 65pts
(4) Stormers – Ospreys (5), Leinster (5), Dragons (5), Connacht (0), Lions (5)
– 59pts
(5) Munster – Bulls (0), Lions (1), Connacht (4), Edinburgh (2), Ulster (5)
– 55pts
(6) Edinburgh – Scarlets (5), Cardiff (4), Zebre (5), Munster (5), Benetton (1)
– 54pts
(7) Lions – Leinster (5), Munster (5), Cardiff (5), Glasgow (4), Stormers (0).
– 53pts
(8) Connacht – Zebre (5), Dragons (5), Munster (1), Stormers (4), Leinster (0).
– 49pts
(9) Ulster – Cardiff (4), Bennetton (5), Scarlets (4), Leinster (0), Munster (0)
– 48pts
(10) Bennetton – Dragons (5), Ulster (1), Sharks (0), Bulls (0), Edinburgh (4)
– 47pts
(11) Ospreys – Stormers (0), Bulls (0), Leinster (0), Dragons (5), Cardiff (4)
– 44pts
Quarter-Finals & H Cup places
Leinster v Connacht
Bulls v Lions
Glasgow v Edinburgh
Stormers v Munster