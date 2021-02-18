Pro14 team news & TV details – Friday, February 19th 2021 – The teams for Round 12 Guinness PRO14 fixtures have been confirmed and are listed below alongside live TV Broadcast information.

TEAM NEWS HEADLINES

#DRAvLEI

Dragons name an exciting backline including Jordan Williams, Jonah Holmes, Ashton Hewitt, Sam Davies and Rhodri Williams (capt)

Aneurin Owen makes his full debut at centre while new signing Dan Baker is named on the bench

Leinster name 7 Irish internationals in their starting XV with Test forwards Devin Toner (Ireland) and Scott Fardy (Australia) named on the bench

Jack Conan makes his 100th appearance for Leinster

#GLAvULS

Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings makes first Warriors start since October

Head coach Danny Wilson can call upon 12 Scotland internationals in his match-day squad including Huw Jones, Richie Gray and Ryan Wilson while Fiji star Leone Nakarawa takes his place in the second row against the team he is signing for next season

Jordi Murphy will captain Ulster for the first time as Kieran Treadwell wins his 100th cap while Marty Moore earns his 50th

Eight Ireland internationals named in the starting XV for Ulster in addition to Springbok No 8 Marcell Coetzee

Friday, February 19

Dragons v Leinster Rugby – KO 19:35

Rodney Parade, Newport

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU, 71st competition game)

Assistant Referees: Dan Jones, Mike English (both WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)

Live on Premier Sports 2, eir Sport 1, TG4, Super Sport (SA), ESPN+ (USA), pro14.tv.

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Jonah Holmes, Aneurin Owen, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (CAPT); Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Ben Carter, Matthew Screech, Ben Fry, Huw Taylor

Replacements: Ellis Shipp,Greg Bateman, Chris Coleman, Joe Maksymiw, Dan Baker, Luke Baldwin, Josh Lewis, Connor Edwards.

Leinster: Max O’Reilly, Cian Kelleher, Rory O’Loughlin, Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (CAPT), Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Marcus Hanan, Tom Clarkson, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Rowan Osborne, David Hawkshaw, Jamie Osborne.

Commenting ahead of the fixture, Dragons Head Coach Dean Ryan said: “We are excited by the challenge of playing Leinster.

“We couldn’t show the best version of ourselves in the Champions Cup and derby games and then were disappointed where we came out the back of that against Connacht.

“We’re desperate to get out and play again. To do it against Leinster is exciting because it gives us a real marker over making improvements.

“We want to be competitive in these games,” he added. “That’s why we wanted the Champions Cup experience, to get better at these pressure games.

“We look forward to the test that is coming on Friday evening and seeing how we perform.”

Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Rugby – KO 19:35

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU, 8th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Hollie Davidson, Dunx McClement (both SRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)

Live on Premier Sports 1, eir Sport 2, Super Sport (SA), ESPN+ (USA), pro14.tv.

Glasgow Warriors: Huw Jones, Ratu Tagive, Robbie Fergusson, Sam Johnson, Rufus McLean, Adam Hastings, Jamie Dobie; Oli Kebble, Johnny Matthews, Enrique Pieretto, Richie Gray, Leone Nakarawa, Rob Harley, Thomas Gordon, Ryan Wilson (CAPT).

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Aki Seiuli, D’arcy Rae, James Scott, TJ Ioane, Sean Kennedy, Ross Thompson, Ollie Smith.

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle, Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy (CAPT), Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Greg Jones, Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore, Matt Faddes.

Speaking following his selection, Glasgow Head Coach Danny Wilson told glasgowwarriors.org: “It’s great to be back and looking forward to playing some rugby.

“It’s good to have five players back from Scotland camp to get some game time, and it’s great to have Adam [Hastings] back fit and available to us.

“Ulster gave us a real tough day over at the Kingspan earlier in the season. They’re a very powerful side and I’m sure they’ll also have Irish internationals back with them.

“Tomorrow night will be a big challenge.”

