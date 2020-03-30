Irish rugby’s summer tour of Australia looks “highly unlikely” to go ahead, while England’s home match against the same opponents in November is also under threat.

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said the side’s home games against Ireland and Fiji in July were “highly unlikely” to happen.

Castle added that November’s fixtures, including those against England and Ireland may also be sacrificed to complete league competition Super Rugby and international competition, the Rugby Championship.

“Delivering Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship might be something that we need to consider doing,” she said.

“(For) 2021, there’s a high probability that the calendar won’t look exactly like it looks at the moment.

“I think there’s a lot of uncertainty over the cost of flights, how far players will want to travel.”