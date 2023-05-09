Scottish Rugby World Cup Training Squad Announced

1,401 total views, 1,401 views today

Gregor Townsend has today named his extended 41-player Scotland squad ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup. The group will be led by captain Jamie Ritchie and includes flanker Rory Darge and winger Darcy Graham, both returning to the international set-up having been unavailable through injury previously.

The 41-player group will gather for an initial training camp on 29 May to begin preparations for warm-up matches in The Famous Grouse Nations Series against France, Italy and Georgia at BT Murrayfield in July and August.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com