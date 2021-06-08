Transfer News – List of nine Connacht Rugby players leaving the club

Connacht Rugby has named the nine players that will not be at the club next season, there have been six new names announced. 

As previously announced, Quinn Roux has moved on after 7 years at Connacht, Stephen Fitzgerald has announced his retirement from rugby due to injury, and Academy centre Sean O’Brien has joined Exeter Chiefs.

Conor DeanColm de BuitlearCillian GallagherConor KennyStephen Kerins and Paddy McAllister will also be departing the club.

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend has thanked all the players for their commitment during their respective contracts:

“There will always be comings and goings in Professional rugby. I’d like to wish all the players every success in the future, whether they are looking to further their playing careers or go down a new path. They have made a lot of sacrifices, particularly in the last year while we as a group dealt with the pandemic, so I thank them for that also. They will always be welcome back to The Sportsground.”

Connacht Rugby are continuing to shape the Professional squad for next season and further announcements will be made in due course.

