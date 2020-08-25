Ulster’s Alan O’Connor and James Hume sustained concussions

The Ulster Rugby has issued a squad update ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Round 15 fixture against Leinster at Aviva Stadium.

Alan O’Connor and James Hume sustained concussions in the Round 14 fixture against Connacht, and both will follow the Return To Play protocols.

Rob Herring sustained a chest wall injury in training last week, and subsequently failed a fitness test pre-game on Sunday. He is expected to be fit for selection this week.

Squad updates in association with The Ulster Independent Clinic.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com