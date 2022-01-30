Watch Ireland Sevens Rugby – Men’s bronze match and Women’s gold match

Ireland men’s sevens team will play bronze medal match with kick-off 6:26pm and women’s gold medal is kick-off time of 6:56pm.

Just click play below to watch the matches live

