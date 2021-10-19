Sexton among those being monitored by Leinster this week.

James Roulston Mooney
Leinster boss Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of the Round 5 United Rugby Championship clash with Glasgow Warriors on Friday at Scotstoun Stadium (KO 7.35 pm – live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV).

Friday’s game will be the final game in the current block of games before the break for the Autumn Internationals.

The latest update from Leinster is a positive one as several players will return to this week but will need to be further assessed before they are deemed match fit.

Caelan Doris (calf) and Ciarán Frawley (dead leg) both came through the win over Scarlets with no issues and will train as normal this week.

Jack Dunne (ankle) and Scott Penny (dead leg) have both returned to full training, with Dunne lining out at the weekend with Dublin University in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Harry Byrne and Dave Kearney are back in training this week after hip and ankle injuries respectively while Johnny Sexton will be monitored throughout the week after his hip injury.

Jimmy O’Brien missed out last week through illness and will be further assessed this week before a decision is made, as will Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder).

James Ryan has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols while Robbie Henshaw will be unavailable for selection this week but in positive news, he will take some part in training this week as the medics continue to monitor his progress.

There are no further updates on Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee) and Thomas Clarkson (hamstring).

