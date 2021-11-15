Sexton ruled out, Carty in and Coombes returns for Ireland

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will miss the final fixture of the national team’s Autumn Internationals after he twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand at the weekend.
The injury will rule Sexton out of action for 4-6 weeks but the Ireland captain will remain with the squad this week as the team prepares for the game against Argentina.
Sexton went down in the first half of the match and was treated on the pitch but played on until he required a Head Injury Assessment in the 65th minute.
Connacht’s Jack Carty has joined the Ireland squad for the final week of the Autumn Nations Series after a strong start to the season with the Westerners.
Carty leads the points charts in the United Rugby Championship, having scored 56 after five rounds with 20 combined penalties and conversions slotted between the posts.
The fly-half could make his first appearance in the national green since the Rugby World Cup in 2019 – he started at 10 in Ireland’s infamous loss to Japan.
Munster number 8 Gavin Coombes has returned to the squad having missed last week through illness.
Coombes will aim to get some more international minutes under his belt after making his debut earlier this year.
The 23-year-old is one of a wealth of back-row options that Ireland currently has at its disposal.
Ireland’s final game of the Autumn Nations Series is against Mario Ledesma’s Argentina, who are looking to end a disappointing year on a high.
Ireland, on the other hand, have a chance to end their year with an eighth win in a row after beginning it with two successive defeats.
Los Pumas were last in Dublin in 2018 when Ireland emerged as the victors 28-17.
Another great crowd is expected at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday with over 45,000 tickets sold to date. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ie.

