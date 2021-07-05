Sharks 23 to play British and Irish Lions Announced

James Roulston Mooney
Sharks rugby

The British and Lions’ first midweek opponents, the Cell C Sharks, have announced their 23-man team for the game on Wednesday at 6 pm.

Springboks-capped fly-half Curwin Bosch will start the game wearing the number 10.

No.8 Phepsi Buthelezi will wear the armband upon his return to the side after missing their last outing against Western Province.

Khwesi Mona and Khutha Mchunu will have Fez Mbatha in between them in the front row.

Ruben van Heerden and Hyron will start for the side in the second row.

James Venter will pair up with Thembelani Bholi and the previously mentioned Buthelezi in the back row.

21-year-old Jaden Hendrikse will play at scrum-half beside fly-half Bosch.

Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will make up the midfield pairing for the side with a back three of Thaakir Abrahams, Werner Kok and Manie Libbok.

Substitutes include Ntuthuko Mchunu and former Ulster player Wiehahn Herbst.

The game will be played at Ellis Park in Johannesburg and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Click here to see the British and Irish Lions side that will play the Sharks.

Sharks side v Lions

Backs

15. Manie Libbok
14. Werner Kok
13. Jeremy Ward
12. Marius Louw
11. Thaakir Abrahams
10. Curwin Bosch
9. Jaden Hendrikse

Forwards

1. Khwezi Mona
2. Fez Mbatha
3. Khutha Mchunu
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Hyron Andrews
6. James Venter
7. Thembelani Bholi
8. Phepsi Buthelezi C

Replacements:

16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Ntuthuko Mchunu
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. JJ van der Mescht
20. Reniel Hugo
21. Dylan Richardson
22. Grant Williams
23. Anthony Volmink.

