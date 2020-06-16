Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Last weekend saw New Zealand become the first country in the world to host a rugby match with a full crowd in attendance since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March.

The new Super Rugby competition, named Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa, is a 10-week competition involving New Zealand’s five Investec Super Rugby clubs – the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders – playing each other home and away.

The competition kicked off on Saturday as the Highlanders hosted the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, while the following day, the Blues hosted the Hurricanes at Eden Park in Auckland.

Here are the highlights from both games.

Highlanders v Chiefs

Blues v Hurricanes