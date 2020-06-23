Thomond Park naming rights up for grabs

The naming rights for Thomond Park in Limerick are up for grabs. Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said that they are actively investigating the possibility of selling naming rights to the Limerick venue.

Mr Flanagan said he knows that the Covid 19 pandemic has probably changed the whole business landscape side of things but speaking to RTE Sport he said the naming rights of Munster’s home ground are very much on the table. He said, “I don’t think any company has been unaffected by this, but naming rights to Thomond Park is certainly one of the things on the table”. Flanagan said a new marketing commercial head has been at Munster since the start of the year. However, he said, nothing has come about in terms of a business coming on board as of yet. He said, “There is nothing to report of significance in that space yet.”

The Munster CEO acknowledged that the club is probably overly reliant on revenue from match days. He said, “What this period has proven is that a reliance on matchday revenue in this time where you can’t play games or get people in stadiums is extremely damaging to the revenues, and we have to as best we can find other ways of generating income and growing the revenue base.”

Munster will play their first games in August in a mini interprovincial format at first. Flanagan speaking to RTE Sport welcomed the format. He said,”We’re ambitious and the chance of winning a trophy is a huge motivator for me and for Johann [van Graan] and for everyone at the club and we will do our best to put ourselves in a position to be successful,”.

“It’s a great motivator to come back and effectively have a shortened season with a chance of winning a trophy in September.”