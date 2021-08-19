Ulster Name Cooke’s Beth Cregan As Captain For Interpros

5 total views, 5 views today
Ulster Rugby have named Cooke star Beth Cregan as the province’s captain for the 2021 Women’s Interprovincial Championship.
Cregan has been involved with the provincial side since joining the U18s after impressing at an open training session.
The new Ulster captain plays with Cooke RFC at club level and captained her club side to the Women’s All-Ireland Shield in 2019.
She has over half a decade of experience playing at provincial level and is one of the established members of the squad.
Old Belvedere’s Fiona Tuite has been named as vice-captain for this year’s instalment of the interprovincial tournament.
The winger has been with the Ulster squad for three years and has established herself as a key figure in the side.
Both players have a wealth of experience that they can use to motivate and help others in the side.
The squad is currently training together at Newforge Country Club and will first face Munster in front of a home crowd on Saturday, August 28 at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
On the squad, Ulster Senior Women’s Head Coach, Neill Alcorn said: “This is an exciting time for this group of players. We have a great mix of youth and experience within the squad. The players have driven up standards this year and are fighting for places each week with serious determination.
“The players and coaches are focused and excited to see the start of the Interpros. We’re all looking forward to our opening game against Munster – especially as it’s being played at Kingspan Stadium – the home of Ulster Rugby.”
2021 Deloitte Ulster Senior Women’s Squad
Aishling O’Connell (Cooke RFC)
Aoife Cahill (Queen’s University Belfast RFC)
Ashleigh Orchard (Cooke RFC)
Ava Fannin (Barnhall RFC)
Beth Cregan (Cooke RFC)
Bethany McDowell (Malone RFC)
Diane Ramsey (Queen’s University Belfast RFC)
Dolores Hughes (Cooke RFC)
Elizabeth McKeever (Cavan RFC)
Ella Durkan (Malone RFC)
Emma Jordan (Malone RFC)
Fern Wilson (Malone RFC)
Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC)
Gemma McCamley (Cooke RFC)
Hannah Beattie (Cooke RFC)
Hanna Harris (Cooke RFC)
Helen McGhee (Cooke RFC)
Holly Brannigan (Malone RFC)
Ilse van Staden (Cooke RFC)
India Daley (Cooke RFC)
Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere RFC)
Jill Stephens (Malone RFC)
Katie Hetherington (Cooke RFC)
Keelin Brady (Railway Union RFC)
Kelly McCormill (Cooke RFC)
Lauren Magennis (Malone RFC)
Pieta McAllister (Malone RFC)
Rachael McIlroy (Queen’s University Belfast RFC)
Shannon Buller (Queen’s University Belfast RFC)
Sorcha MacLaimhim (Cooke RFC)
Stacey Sloan (City of Derry RFC)
Taryn Schutzler (Malone RFC)
Toni Macartney (Cooke RFC)