Ajax were denied a second league title in a row after the Dutch FA (KNVB) announced that no title will be awarded after the Covid 19 pandemic brought football to a halt. The decision came after a meeting on Friday with clubs and unions representing players and coaches.

Although Ajax and AZ Alkmaar whom were both level on points with just 9 games to go in the Dutch top flight, will now have automatic qualification for next years Champions League. In fairness the decision was almost a certainty after the Dutch government extended a ban on public events till September 1st. This of course is to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Netherlands have been hit hard by the virus with over 36,000 cases and 4,200 deaths.

Amsterdam based Ajax were on top of the table with 56 points, ahead of Alkmaar on score difference. The KNVB announced on Friday that both teams will now represent Netherlands in next years Champions League. They said in a statement, “In these times, under these circumstances it is not appropriate to speak of a championship, therefore we only confirm the placing of the clubs as per the last standings,”.

Ajax will now enter the group stages automatically. AZ Alkmaar will enter at the preliminary round stage. RTE Sport report that Feyenoord will play in the Europa League group phase stages, while PSV and Willem II will play in the preliminary rounds. There will also be no relegation in the top flight, this came upon after a vote by the clubs. The same 18 clubs will contest the top flight next season. “Unfortunately, with the cabinet’s most recent corona measures, it has become impossible to play out the rest of the 2019/2020 season the statement continued”.