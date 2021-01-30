Amad Diallo scores first goals for Manchester United

Amad Diallo opens the scoring against Liverpool ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/I4gyHYirn4 — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) January 30, 2021

The recent arrival netted a brace against Liverpool u23s earlier.

Amad Diallo arrived at Manchester United at the beginning of the month and has taken little time in scoring his first goals for the club – albeit for the u23s.

Manchester United and Liverpool u23s faced off earlier with Diallo making his debut and netting the first goal of the game in the 14th minute, as well as scoring a second half Panenka penalty.

Although normally recognised for his close control and mazy runs, Diallo’s opener demonstrated a different side to his game.

He showed his anticipation as he robbed a Liverpool defender after a poor first touch, he then closed in on goal and finished with ease into the bottom right corner.

His second goal came as a result of a penalty earned by Hannibal Majbri.

Diallo stepped up to take the penalty and demonstrated his flair by attempting – and scoring – a Panenka penalty to make it 6-2 to United.

Otherwise, Diallo showed glimpses of his ability on the ball throughout the game, showcasing why he may be knocking on the door of the first team sooner rather than later.

Tyler Morton, Luis Longstaff and Joe Hardy scored for Liverpool but United won the game 6-3 thanks to Diallo’s brace and an incredible 4 goals from 17-year-old Joe Hugill.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com