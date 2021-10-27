Arsenal injury update: Odegaard hopeful for weekend

1,039 total views, 1,039 views today

After a victorious night in the EFL Cup, Mikel Arteta will now focus on the Arsenal injury table going into a weekend with more football

The Gunners had another positive evening after they beat Leeds United at home yesterday. They ran out 2-0 winners in the Round four tie after Eddie Nketiah and Calum Chambers goals.

It was not all good news for the London club as they sustained some injury problems during the game.

Ben White

The Red’s marquee defender White was taken off after 55 minutes in their impressive Cup win. He was eventually replaced with the team’s goalscorer Chambers who scored with virtually his first touch.

After the game, manager Arteta spoke to the press about White. He said that the English defender had come down with an illness but assured fans that the bug had not spread amongst the rest of the team.

Pablo Mari

Mari also missed out on being part of the squad due to illness. It has been confirmed that the illness is not Covid-19 even though the Spaniard has not been in the squad since the 18th of September.

Martin Odegaard

Although the type of injury that the Norweigan sustained has not been specified, Arteta said that he picked up a small knock in training. He also said that the player will hopefully be back in time for their weekend game against Leicester.

Kieren Tierney

Tierney is another of the Arsenal injury listed defenders. The Scotsman continues to recover from a bruised ankle that he picked up during training.

The left-back is expected to miss out on another week of football before returning to the pitch.

Granit Xhaka

The former Arsenal captain is on the long road to recovery. He sustained a major knee injury while playing last month.

He is still expected to miss out on the next three months of football before making a return in the New Year.

