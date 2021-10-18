Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,076 total views, 1,076 views today

The Monday matchup for week eight in the Premier League is 13th versus 14th as improving Arsenal challenges Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Crystal Palace kicks off at 20:00 tonight, 18th October in the Emirates Stadium. Referee Mike Dean will be in charge of the tie.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League Ireland.

Things look much brighter at Arsenal than they did a month ago. The Gunners are now five games unbeaten as manager Mikel Arteta was named Premier League Manager of the month for September.

Although they are in good form, they still sit in 13th place, ranked at 18th for goals scored per match. Their former captain Granit Xhaka still looks like he will miss three months of football but luckily Thomas Partey is finally showing his true talent for club and country.

On the other side of the field, Crystal Palace has impressed many this season but has still found wins hard to come by. After seven games, they still only have their one win over Tottenham Hotspur three weeks ago.

If Palace can manage to beat Arsenal away from home then they will leapfrog them in the table. For this, manager Patrick Viera will need his star players, Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard, in full strength.

This regular Premier League fixture has been dominated by one side in recent years. Although last year’s version of this fixture ended 0-0, Arsenal has won nine of the last 16 meetings going back to 2013. Palace fans would have to remember back to April 2019 for their last victory.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Probable Starting Teams

Arsenal

Formation

4-2-3-1

Probable Starting 11

Ramsdale (GK), Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang.

Injuries / Suspensions

Martinelli (Knock), Xhaka (Knee)

Crystal Palace

Formation

4-3-3

Probable Starting 11

Guaita (GK), Mitchell, Guehi, Anderson, Ward, McArtur, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Zaha, Edouard, Ayew.

Injuries / Suspensions

Eze (Achilles tendon), Ferguson (Achilles tendon)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Betting

Arsenal: 7/10

Draw: 13/5

Crystal Palace: 4/1

Score Prediction

It will be interesting to see how the short international break has affected both sets of teams. Judging by the most recent form and quality in the squad, Arsenal should have enough to win this game easily at home.

Expect the game to end 2-0 to the Gunners.

