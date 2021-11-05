Arsenal v Watford – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,039 total views, 1,039 views today

Mikel Arteta’s ever-improving Gunners will be looking for another three points as they face newly-promoted Watford in the Premier League

Arsenal v Watford will kick off at 14:00 on Sunday 7th November in the Emirates Stadium. Referee Kevin Friend will take charge of the tie.

The match will also be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League Ireland.

Arteta’s men come into this game with three straight wins and nine games unbeaten. Last week they overcame Leicester City to win 2-0 with the help of Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

They are starting to build a strong team and the manager will be happy to know that his team have no new injuries in their ranks.

Watford has become one of the new exciting teams in the top-flight this year. Their new manager Claudio Ranieri is still yet to find steady form after they lost 1-0 to Southampton last Saturday.

The Hornets currently sit in 16th, only three points above Burnley in the relegation zone. Their upcoming games are very tough so they will need points this weekend to keep their survival hopes alive.

The Gunners have been the superior force in this fixture in recent years. In the last eleven matches, Arsenal have won seven games and Watford have one three while they have been one draw.

They last faced each other in July 2020 where Arsenal came away 3-2 winners in the Emirates. You would have to look back to 2017 to see the last time that Watford won this tie.

A moment of silence for Watford rq 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/olo2h5RUsx — 𝒮𝑜𝒻𝒾 ⚽️🇩🇰 (@SofiCitizens) November 2, 2021

Arsenal v Watford Probable Starting Teams

Arsenal

Formation

4-2-3-1

Probable Starting 11

Ramsdale (GK), Soares, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Lokonga, Partey, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Aubameyang.

Injuries / Suspensions

Xhaka (Knee), Tierney (Ankle), Mari (Illness)

Watford

Formation

4-3-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Foster (GK), Rose, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Ngakia, Sema, Kucka, Sissoko, Sarr, Pedro, King.

Injuries / Suspensions

Kabasele (Hamstring), Sierralta (Hamstring), Sema (Knock), Kiko (Hip), Etebo (Thigh)

Arsenal v Watford Match Betting

Arsenal to win: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Watford to win: 7/1

Score Prediction

Arsenal’s current form has them as the major favorites for this game. Arteta has now whipped his team into good shape and it seems that they will keep their winning form going.

Expect this game to end 3-1 to the home side, Arsenal.

✋ All the stops

🎯 All the distributions Watch @AaronRamsdale98's MOTM performance again here 👇 pic.twitter.com/9RNh5cAF0M — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 31, 2021

To read more from this writer, click here.

And to read more in-depth and up-to-date Premier League and international club football news, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com