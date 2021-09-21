Arsenal v Wimbledon – Preview, Team News, Betting

The focus of the midweek games will be round three of the EFL Cup, Wimbledon will travel to Arsenal looking to cause an upset

The match will kick off at 19:45 on Wednesday, 22nd of September in the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal seems to have turned their season around. Two wins on the bounce against Norwich and Burnley have given the side new energy. Those two victories now put Arsenal in 13th place in the league, only four points off the top five.

They reached this stage of the competition after they sauntered past a West Brom youth team 6-0 last month.

Wimbledon have had a tough start to their bid for promotion this season. After eight games, they have won three and drawn three leaving them in seventh place. Their recent matches were going well until a poor 1-0 defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Wimbledon played well in their Round Two match against Northhampton, winning by a singular goal to earn their right to face Arsenal.

These two clubs have not faced each other in recent history with Wimbledon currently sitting two leagues below the Gunners in League One. As the sides are split by around 45 places in the English league system, it is clear that Arsenal will be out-and-out favorites.

Predicted Starting Teams

Arsenal

Formation

4-2-3-1

Starting 11

Leno (GK), Tavares, Kolasinac, Holding, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Injuries / Suspensions

Smith-Rowe (Knock), Tierney (Muscle cramps), Elneny (Muscle injury)

Wimbledon

Formation

4-2-3-1

Starting 11

Tzanev (GK), Guinness-Walker, Henaghan, Nightingale, Lawrence, Woodyard, Hartigan, Mebude, McCormick, Assal, Pressley

Injuries / Suspensions

N/A

Betting

Arsenal 1/12

Draw 8/1

Wimbledon 22/1

 

Score Prediction

Although everyone loves cup fixtures because it gives smaller clubs a chance to kill the giants but that only happens once in a blue moon. Arsenal are now playing well and winning games and that will not change tomorrow.

Expect this game to end 2-0 to Arsenal, winning comfortably and easing off the peddle.

