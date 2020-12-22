Arsenal’s winless run continues with loss to Manchester City

Arsenal’s last win came against Dundalk in the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta has come under scrutiny this season for his side’s domestic form which has seen Arsenal drop to 15th in the Premier League table. Losses against Burnley, Everton and Wolves in recent weeks have contributed to their position in the table.

His side took on Manchester City tonight in a crucial Carabao Cup quarter-final. The occasion was all the more significant given recent suggestion that Mikel Arteta’s job could be on the line.

Arteta opted to rest several key players, perhaps with the hectic Christmas schedule in mind. Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, played a near full strength XI – making Arteta’s job all the more difficult. Pep’s decision paid dividend as his side ran out comfortable 4-1 winners, thus increasing the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s shoulders.

FIRST HALF

City didn’t take long to strike, either. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring just 2 minutes into the game. In truth, the goal could have easily been prevented. Poor anticipation from the Arsenal defenders and goalkeeper Alex Rúnarsson gifted Jesus a tap in from a Oleksandr Zinchenko cross.

The return of Gabriel Martinelli has provided much needed hope for Arsenal fans. The young Brazilian has been out injured since June, missing a host of games in the process. He marked his first start since injury with an assist in the 32nd minute for Alexandre Lacazette. Martinelli looped a great cross into the box which was then finished off by the head of the Frenchman for the equalizing goal.

Gabriel Jesus had a great chance to put City back into the lead in the 40th minute but he was kept out brilliantly by the Arsenal keeper. The Brazilian was played in after a neat one-two with Phil Foden but Rúnarsson came out on top in the one on one.

The first half ended 1-1 despite Manchester City dominating in terms of possession. Arsenal would have been happy with their first half display despite not creating many chances.

SECOND HALF

Manchester City retook the lead in the 54th movie, owing again to a mistake from the Arsenal keeper. Mahrez lined up a free kick at the edge of area and his shot went straight at Rúnarsson but to his misfortune the ball slipped through his hands and into the net.

Phil Foden increased City’s advantage just minutes later with a delicate chip over the keeper. Fernandinho did well in the build-up before playing through Foden who put the finishing touches on the move. The England international has now scored 2 goals from as many games in the Carabao Cup having scored against Bournemouth earlier in the campaign.

Foden was involved again as City got their 4th in the 72nd minute. He floated an accurate ball into the box which was met by the head of Aymeric Laporte who couldn’t miss from close range.

The scoring stopped there as Manchester City advanced to the semi-finals. Their opponents are yet to be revealed with further games to be played.

