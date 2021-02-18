Arsène Wenger confirms Arsenal could have signed Kylian Mbappé for free

The French striker scored a stunning hat-trick against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Arsenal, like many clubs, have more than once failed to sign players that would go on to become world superstars. However, the North London club seem to have done so more often than others in recent years.

Perhaps the most famous – or infamous – example of which includes Cristiano Ronaldo. Arsenal were nailed on favourites to sign a young and very much raw Ronaldo in 2003 before the Portuguese winger decided to head up North to Manchester.

There have also been other high-profile instances including the likes of Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimović and more recently, Kylian Mbappé.

The French international is far from his prime but has already established himself as one of the football’s world superstars. Some have called Mbappé the current best player in the world, particularly after his awe-inspiring performance against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Chelsea declined the opportunity to sign Mbappé for less than £1 million several years ago. Arsène Wenger has now revealed that Arsenal were in a similar situation during contract talks with the Frenchman in 2017.

However, this time it was the other way around, Mbappé rejected Arsenal in favour of staying at Monaco. Even more painful is the fact that they could have signed him for free.

“We can talk about Mbappé, I was at his home when he was undecided whether to extend his contract with Monaco,” Wenger said on beIN Sports.

“He could have come to Arsenal for free.”

Where would Mbappé be now if he chose to sign for Arsenal? What impact would his arrival have on the success of Arsenal?

We’re sure Mbappé isn’t dwelling on his decision given his career to date.

He has a trophy cabinet that most footballers could only dream of.

His accomplishments to date include winning the 2018 World Cup, helping Monaco and PSG to Ligue 1 glory 4 times collectively, leading PSG to 3 Coupe de France trophies and a host of individual honours, also.

The best is yet to come from Mbappé as well as he’s still just 22, scarily. We could be witnessing the makings of a football icon.

🔥 Champions League goals before 21st birthday: ⚽️1⃣9⃣ Kylian Mbappé

⚽️1⃣8⃣ Erling Haaland#UCL pic.twitter.com/5ykhqy6Hg4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) FEBRUARY 17, 2021

