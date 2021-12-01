Aston Villa v Man City – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

1 total views, 1 views today

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa host Premier League champions Manchester City at Villa Park on Wednesday night at 8:15 pm.

Villa have won two from two under their new boss, who joined the Midlands team after a successful spell in Glasgow with Rangers.

However, this will be his biggest challenge yet as he comes up against one of the generation’s greatest tactical minds – Pep Guardiola.

City sit second in the league, a point off the leaders Chelsea and a point ahead of Gerrard’s old club, Liverpool.

A win would, at the very least keep City above Jurgen Klopp and co. but if Gerrard can get a result against the league holders, he could do his former employers a favour.

The Sky Blues have recovered from their defeat to Crystal Palace with three straight wins in the league, as well as a victory over PSG to seal first place in their group in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the game against Palace showcased that City do not fare as well without a traditional striker against smaller sides as they have done against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Villa’s new pressing system under Steven Gerrard is still raw but positive work against the likes of Rodri and Joao Cancelo could swing momentum in their favour.

But City have talent and quality in excess compared to Villa and the aforementioned players will still be able to cause the problems they have been causing all season.

The Villains’ defence has looked much more uniform and impressive under Gerrard thus far and a monumental effort will be needed if they are to topple the Kings of England.

Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres and Aymeric Laporte for the match, but John Stones is expected to feature.

Former Villain Jack Grealish and Phil Foden face a late fitness test before a decision is made on their status.

Danny Ings, Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are all out for Villa.

Teams

Aston Villa – Predicted (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Nakamba, McGinn, Buendia; Bailey, Watkins, Young.

Man City – Predicted (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, Gundogan; Jesus, Mahrez, Sterling.

Odds

Aston Villa 7/1

Draw 7/2

Man City 4/11

Where To Watch

The match will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime.

