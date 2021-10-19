Atletico Madrid v Liverpool – Preview, Team News, Odds, Where To Watch

9 total views, 9 views today

Liverpool have travelled to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid in the third game of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday night.

Liverpool sit top of Group B with two wins from two and eight goals to their name while Atletico are two points behind after a last-gasp win over AC Milan in their most recent Champions League match.

Jurgen Klopp’s redmen will be looking to avenge their 2019/20 Round of 16 loss to the Spanish side, who entered the competition this year as Spanish champions.

Los Rojiblancos have had more ball-dominant showings in their recent European games than is usually expected of them but they will face a tough test if they choose to continue to play progressively against the 2019 Champions League winners.

However, the side have already committed 25 fouls in their first two games and may frustrate Liverpool through the use of some tactical takedowns.

Both games have seen their opposition reduced to 10 men – Liverpool will want to avoid adding to that trend.

Brazilians Alisson and Fabinho will be in contention for tonight’s team after missing the Watford fixture at the weekend.

Curtis Jones has not made the trip to Madrid with the rest of the squad, the midfielder instead remaining on Merseyside to build up his fitness after missing out at the weekend with a minor injury.

Thiago Alcantara has missed Liverpool’s last five games with a calf issue and is expected not to be in the squad but Roberto Firmino could make his 300th appearance for the club in all competitions.

Jose Gimenez, Marcos Llorente and Matheus Cunha will be assessed but are expected to be available again, following a brief spell on the sidelines for the trio.

Giminez and Llorente were part of the side that took down the defending champions in 2019/20, with Llorente’s substitution being a key moment in Atletico’s victory last March.

Atletico were granted the weekend off by La Liga to prepare for the fixture.

Teams

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (October 2): Oblak, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Koke, Llorente, De Paul, Lemar, Carrasco, Felix, Suarez.

Watford 0-5 Liverpool (October 16): Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Odds

Atletico Madrid 23/10

Draw 11/5

Liverpool 6/5

Where To Watch

The game will kick-off at 8 pm and will be available to watch live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player from 7:30 pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com