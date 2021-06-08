Barcelona wanting Manchester City winger in shock move

Sky Italy reporter Matteo Moretto has reported that Barcelona are considering a move for Raheem Sterling.

Days after signing Sergio Aguero from the Sky Blues, Barcelona might be looking to reunite him with a former teammate.

Newly appointed Barca president, Joan Laporta is trying to impress the fans by locking Lionel Messi down to a new contract and by making big signings.

Barça think of trying to sign Raheem Sterling (26) from Manchester City this summer. It's clear that it would be a very complicated operation. Players will need to be involved for the operation to become feasible. [@MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/JklE4iVDai — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 7, 2021

Could it happen?

The 26-year-old Englishman is currently marketed at €103 million but after a below average season that value could be lower.

Sterling fell out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola this year with him only getting ten goals and seven assists.

Laporta understands that it would be hard to lure Sterling away from Manchester to a new country after they won the Premier League.

Another problem is that the financially struggling Barca will likely have to sell on a few of their players to fund a move this big.

What for Sterling now?

Although Sterling had a poor season by his standards, he is still part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020.

The winger will be hoping to rekindle some form that saw this team reach the World Cup semi-finals.

England’s first group game will be against Croatia at 14:00 on Sunday 13th of June.

