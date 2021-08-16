Bielsa with lessons to learn after Man Utd defeat

7 total views, 7 views today
Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United did not get off to the right start in their opening game of the season in Manchester
For the first time in over 6000 days, Whites fans were able to see their team play a Premier League match. A massive 3,000 supporters traveled to Old Trafford for a day that they would ultimately want to forget.
What started evenly suddenly got out of hand. Manchester United’s masterful performance was mainly down to their two stars, Bruno Fernandes who scored a hat-trick, and Paul Pogba who assisted four of the five goals.
Although Leeds defended admirably in the first half, they rarely looked like scoring. Luke Ayling took the only meaningful shot at goal, a 30-yard pile driver that hit the top corner past a helpless David De Gea.
Once that goal went in, the Reds moved to top gear. They ran away with the game in the final 40 minutes, scoring another four past Ilan Meslier.
This was a tough day for the French shot-stopper who played his first game since signing a new long-term deal with the club.
As Leeds looked witless, Man United brought on a few substitutes, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho. The Reds were a different class and are beginning to look like the all-conquering side of the early Millenium.
As for Bielsa, he will need to look hard at this game. His side is no longer the unexpected surprise that it used to be, the Premier League has figured them out. The tactician will need to rework and train his team hard to have a different result in their next game.
The Whites will face Everton next Saturday, 21st of August, at 15:00 in Elland Road.
Match Facts
Man Utd
De Gea (GK), Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, James, Greenwood.
Goalscorers
Fernandes 30′, 54′, 60′
Greenwood 52′
Fred 68′
Leeds Utd
Meslier (GK), Dallas, Cooper, Struijk, Ayling, Koch, Harrison, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Bamford.
Goals
Ayling 48′