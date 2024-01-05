HomeGAADublin Hurlers Start 2024 Season with Win Over Westmeath In Walsh Cup
Dublin Hurlers Start 2024 Season with Win Over Westmeath In Walsh Cup

JoeNa Connacht
Dublin commenced their 2024 season on a high note with an impressive 2-31 to 1-12 victory over Westmeath in the Dioralyte Walsh Cup Group 2 clash at Parnell Park.

Despite a close first half, Dublin dominated the game in the second, showcasing their prowess and sealing a convincing win.

The match saw an exceptional performance from Dublin’s players, with contributions from fourteen team members. Goals from Donal Leavy and Brian Hayes in both halves secured their lead. The game started cautiously with both teams recording early wides, but Cian O’Sullivan’s 6th-minute free kickstarted Dublin’s scoring.

Dublin’s dominance grew as they widened the gap, capitalizing on errors in Westmeath’s defensive play. Despite Westmeath’s efforts to rally, Dublin’s efficient scoring, including points from James Madden and Conor Donohoe, bolstered their lead. Although Westmeath retaliated with points from Michael Daly and David Williams, Dublin maintained control, heading into halftime with a deserved five-point lead (1-10 to 0-8).

The second half was all about Dublin’s remarkable accuracy and control. They surged ahead, with players like Paul Crummey, Brian Hayes, and others adding to the scoreline. A second goal from Brian Hayes in the 50th minute solidified Dublin’s dominance. Although Westmeath managed a late goal, Dublin’s earlier lead remained unchallenged, allowing them to comfortably extend their advantage with scores from various substitutes.

Dublin: E Gibbons; E Moran, P Smyth, R Smith; J Madden, C Donohoe, S Gallagher; B Hayes, D Power; C Foley, R Hayes, P Crummey; C O’Sullivan, D Leavy, D Purcell. Subs: D Ó Dúlaing for Leavy (half-time), J Malone for Foley (half-time), L Murphy for Purcell (half-time), J Bellew for Madden (52), C Walsh for B Hayes (52), J Flanagan for O’Sullivan (57), D Keogh for R Hayes (57), O Gaffney for Crummey (65).

Westmeath: C Lynch; J Bermingham, J Mulkearns, C Gaffney; K Regan, D Egerton, J Gillen; P Maxwell, M Daly; E Daly, D Williams, M Cunningham; D Clinton, N Mitchell, P Clarke. Subs: R Holding for Mulkearns (Blood Sub 4-14 mins), R Holding for Mulkearns (half-time), S McGovern for Bermingham (half-time), O Loughlin for Maxwell (48), C McCarthy for Gillen (50), J Smyth for Mitchell (52), C Murphy for M Daly (60), R Keyes for Cunningham (66).

Referee: Conor Daly (Kildare).

