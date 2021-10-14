Bohs striker Georgie Kelly is September’s SSE Airtricity POTM

4 total views, 4 views today

The SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for September is Georgie Kelly of Bohemians after a four-goal haul in that timeframe.

Kelly has been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for the second time this season, first earning the accolade in June.

The 24-year-old is the current top scorer in the Premier Division and his win marks the fourth month in a row that a Bohs player has won the award.

He sits on 18 goals in the league this season, with penalties against Drogheda and Finn Harps and a brace in an exciting 3-3 draw with Derry City helping to put him seven goals clear of the chasing pack.

Kelly’s win in June started the trend, with Dawson Devoy and Ali Coote picking up the award for the months of July and August.

“To pick up the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland award for the second time is unexpected,” Kelly said. “It’s four in a row now for Bohs, which is an incredible achievement.

“The goal against Derry is definitely one of my best. I probably won’t score many more of them.

“I should have headed it to be honest, but for some reason I took it down and hit it over the shoulder. It was a nice finish and a great game, so that was a good advert for the league.”

After some memorable moments in the Europa Conference League this year, Bohs are aiming to qualify for the competition once again.

Keith Long’s side play Dundalk at Dalymount Park this Friday night, before the derby with Shamrock Rovers and an FAI Cup semi-final tie against Waterford next week.

“The team is focused on getting into Europe,” Kelly adds. “We’ve eight league games left so the emphasis will be on performance and picking up results – starting with Dundalk on Friday.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com