Bayern Munich continue their push for another Bundesliga title with a resounding 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Aphonso Davies applied the finishes in four of those goals. A own goal from Martin Hinteregger completed the rout. This means that Bayern are still ahead in the table by 4 points. They play Borrusia Dortmund on Tuesday night in what is essentially a title decider.

Bayern will be disappointed with their defending though. They conceded two goals from set pieces within four minutes. In fact those two goals from Hinteregger. The sides had previously met earlier in the season when it was Frankfurt that put five goals past the then Niko Kovac coached side. However, that 5-1 ultimately cost Kovac his job at the Allianz Arena.

In other Bundesliga games, Borussia Dortmund scored twice to beat Wolfsburg 2-0. The goals coming from Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi. The win keeps them just four points adrift of Btable toppers Bayern Munich. Bayer Leverkusen also had a good win over Borrusia Moncengladbach. Leverkusen winning 3-1. Goals coming from Kai Havertz who scored a brace, while Sven Bender also headed in on 81 minutes. Marcus Thuram pulled one back for Moncengladbach but it was two little to late as Leverkusen slide into third place.

Werder Bremen had a 1-0 over Freiberg. The winner for Bremen coming from Leonardo Bittencourt. The win sees them remain in the relegation zone but with a game in hand of their opponents. Hoffenheim and Paderborn played out a 1-1 draw. Robert Skov had an early goal cancelled out by Dennis Srbeny.