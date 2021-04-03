Callum Robinson nets brace in surprise West Brom win over Chelsea

The match finished 5-2 to The Baggies.

Irish international Callum Robinson scored twice this afternoon as his West Bromwich Albion side dismantled Chelsea on their way to a 5-2 win.

Unfortunately, his compatriot Dara O’Shea was forced off in the 24th minute with an injury. The injury is not thought to be of major concern. Nevertheless, it’s still a blow given O’Shea’s impressive form over the international break.

Chelsea opened the scoring through Christian Pulisic in the 27th minute but just minutes later, Thiago Silva was sent off on his return to action which was possibly a determining factor regarding the outcome of the match.

Matheus Pereira scored two goals in quick succession just before half-time to make it 2-1 to West Brom going into the break.

One might have thought that Chelsea would come out firing in the second half and find a way to take all three points. That wasn’t the case, however.

Callum Robinson scored his first of the night in the 63rd minute with a stunning – and powerful – half volley from just inside the box.

Mbaye Diagne then scored another for West Brom just minutes later before Mason Mount pulled one back for Chelsea in the 71st minute to make it 4-2.

Callum Robinson all but wrapped up the three points with his second goal in the 91st minute. He was played in by an accurate through ball from man of the match Matheus Pereira and he never panicked in front of goal, deftly chipping the ball over Edouard Mendy to make it 5-2.

Robinson has only scored five goals in his Premier League career. Amazingly, all of which have came against Chelsea. He scored another brace earlier this season in a 3-3 draw against The Blues – who were then under the guidance of Frank Lampard. Prior to that, he scored a singular goal against them for Sheffield United in the 2019/20 season.

The match finished at 5-2 in what was a much-needed win for Sam Allardyce and a surprise loss for Thomas Tuchel.

In fact, it was Thomas Tuchel’s first loss in charge of Chelsea. The German manager had gone an incredible 14 games without losing prior to this afternoon’s match.

Chelsea must now put their Premier League disappointment behind them with an important Champions League first leg coming up against Porto on Wednesday.

The Portuguese side will be no pushovers, having eliminated a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus in the round of 16.

😱@WBA hit Chelsea for FIVE! 😱 The #PL returns with an incredible match at Stamford Bridge#CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/GJinbjSdFU — Premier League (@premierleague) APRIL 3, 2021

