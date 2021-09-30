Celtic v Leverkusen – Preview, Team News, Betting

1,100 total views, 1,100 views today

Glasgow side Celtic are looking for an important win as they face Bayer 04 Leverkusen in game week two of the Europa League

The match kicks off at 20:00 tonight, Thursday, 30th September in Celtic Park.

Celtic have had an up and down start to this season. After seven games, they are in sixth place after three poor losses including one in the Old Firm Derby. They still only manage to be six points off top place with plenty of time to right their wrongs.

The Hoops have also not been so lucky in Europe after a thrilling 4-3 loss away to Real Betis two weeks ago.

They will be challenged immensely by a high-flying Leverkusen team. The German club sits in second place in the league after six games, only with one loss to Borussia Dortmund.

They got their European campaign off to a decent start after beating Hungary team Ferencvaros 2-1 in the last round.

This will be the first meeting of the sides in recent history with both sides rarely facing each other in European football. The return fixture will take place on 25th November in the BayArena in Leverkusen.

These two games will prove to be very important in the grand scheme of this group. Both teams will be fighting for the second-place spot now that Real Betis have made themselves firm favorites to qualify top-spot.

GOOAL! Jota with the assist for Albian Ajeti's goal against Betis! His first assist for Celtic FC! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/0LKQ8EVKO4 — Benfica Youth 2 (@SLBenficaYouth) September 16, 2021

Predicted Starting Teams

Celtic

Formation

4-3-3

Predicted Starting 11

Hart (GK), Scales, Carter-Vickers, Urhoghide, Starfelt, Turnbull, Rogic, McCarthy, Jota, Ajeti, Abada.

Injuries / Suspensions

McGregor (Hamstring), Julien (Knee), Giakoumakis (Calf), Taylor (Shoulder), Forrest (Knock), Juranovic (Hamstring), Dembele (Ankle), Furuhashi (Knee), Johnston (Knock)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Formation

4-2-3-1

Predicted Starting 11

Hradecky (GK), Sinkgraven, Tah, Hincapie, Frimpong, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Bellarabi, Amiri, Diaby, Schick.

Injuries / Suspensions

Tapsoba (Ankle), Palacios (Ankle), Baumgartlinger (Knee), Lomb (Finger), Kossounou Muscle injury), Fosu-Mensah (Cruciate ligament)

Jonathan Tah has officially signed his contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen until June 2025. The centre back was in Leicester City list months ago. 🔴 #BayerLeverkusen #transfers pic.twitter.com/xnpmbRVWM0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2021

Betting

Celtic 11/4

Draw 27/10

Bayer 04 Leverkusen 10/11

Score Prediction

Injuries have really affected Postecoglou’s chances in this tie. Now missing some of their star players and stalwarts, it will be hard to see them winning even at home to a Leverkusen side in good form.

Expect this game to end 2-2 with both sides sharing the spoils in a tight, cagey affair.

Looking forward to this when Leverkusen come calling. Football can often exhibit a coarse & even brutal face but this is a thing of beauty… pic.twitter.com/upqaLrKTxA — Lisbon Lion (@tirnaog_09) September 24, 2021

