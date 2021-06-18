Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on verge of completing AC Milan move

Kevin Ruddy
Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori’s permanent move to AC Milan is on the verge of completion according to reports.

After months of speculation, Milan will activate their option to make Tomori’s move permanent.

As part of the deal, Milan will now pay up to £30 million, with a subsequent £5 million in add-ons based on performances in the contract.

Tomori, who struggled for game time under former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been on loan at Milan since January.

Since his arrival, he was influential in helping the Rossoneri gain qualification for the Champions League since 2013.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in the Milan defence, making 22 appearances in total.

Milan has also been in talks with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who recently signed a one-year extension with the London club.

Winger Hakim Ziyech has also been linked with a move away from the blues, with Milan interested.

Chelsea will look to offload more players this summer, with defenders Emerson Palmeri out of favour.

 

 

 

 

 

