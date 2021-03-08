Watch: Chelsea go 11 games unbeaten after convincing win over Everton

Thomas Tuchel’s side solidified their place in the top four with tonight’s result.

Chelsea have looked a different, rejuvenated team since Thomas Tuchel took the reins of the club in January.

Tonight, his side faced an Everton side which was just one point behind in the table prior to the game. Now though, Chelsea’s advantage over the Merseyside club has been extended to four points after a convincing 2-0 victory.

Chelsea took the lead 31 minutes into the game as an unfortunate Ben Godfrey deflection from a Kai Havertz shot directed the ball into the Everton net. Initially, it looked like Havertz had scored his second Premier League goal for the club but after inspection the shot was deemed to be going wide, meaning an unwanted own goal was credited to Ben Godfrey.

64 minutes into the game and Chelsea had the opportunity to double their advantage. Everton were unable to handle Kai Havertz up to that point and he proved a menace once again as he rounded Jordan Pickford before being taken out by the Everton goalkeeper.

Jorginho stepped up to take the penalty and he sent the keeper the wrong way, slotting coolly into the bottom left.

No further goals were scored as Chelsea dominated on their way to an important 2-0 victory.

“We deserved to win. It was a very difficult first half but we controlled it completely. Second half we increased our level and had a lot of dangerous attacks,” Thomas Tuchel said on the result.

“You see the quality of the players and the club, it is a pleasure to be on the sideline and work with the team. Everybody in the club is doing everything to compete at this level.”

In other news, Séamus Coleman was yet again absent from the squad.

The Ireland captain has not featured for Everton since their Merseyside derby against Liverpool last month. He appears to be injured but the severity of said injury is unknown just yet.

Ancelotti provided an update on Coleman’s fitness and others at the beginning of the month but there have been no further updates of note since: “They had little problems in training this week so I prefer to give them a rest to be ready for the next game. We have a busy schedule. We play again on Thursday but they will recover soon. They are really light problems.”

Ireland’s World Cup qualification squad is set to be announced within the next week or so. If Coleman was to miss out, it’d be a massive blow to the team.

Coleman has not featured for his country since he received a red card against Switzerland in October 2019.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com